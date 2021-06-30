CORBIN — The Corbin Independent School District announced Wednesday afternoon the selection of Josh Watkins and Shannon Dixon as the new Corbin High School Assistant Principals.
Watkins has served as a history teacher at Corbin High School since 2013. Prior to joining the Corbin Independent School District, Watkins taught 3 years at Knox Central High School.
Dixon currently serves as an assistant principal at Lynn Camp Schools. Prior to serving as an assistant principal, she taught High School English in the Laurel County School District for 10 years.
Watkins and Dixon will replace assistant principals Steve Jewell, who recently accepted the position of Corbin High School Principal, and Nicole Brock, who announced her retirement effective August 1, 2021.
