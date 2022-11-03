[CORRECTION: This article has been updated with the correct reporter's byline.]
CORBIN — Jill Jones is embarking on her third month at the Corbin Preschool Center following the retirement of Tammy Lacefield just before the start of the school year.
Originally from North Carolina, Principal Jones now lives with her family in London. Jones graduated from the University of Kentucky and got her Rank I in communication disorders. She used her degree as a speech language pathologist for the Corbin School District for 21 years before getting her principalship.
“Corbin school system is a great place to work” Jones said. “It’s a great atmosphere and such a respectful environment.”
The principal is married to Brandon Jones, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Knox and Laurel counties. They have two children, a daughter currently attending the University of the Cumberlands and son who is a sophomore at Corbin High School.
“The little kids are such a blessing to work with,” Jones said. “Preschool to me is so important because this is their first experience at school, and we’re here to set the tone for the rest of their educational experience.
“Corbin Schools’ reputation speaks for itself,” she continued. “Our students come out so ready for college and I’m very proud of that fact.”
