TRI-COUNTY — Unemployment rates continued to drop for Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties in September 2022, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).
Laurel County posted the lowest rate in the Cumberland Valley Area Development at 3.8% with Whitley County right behind at 3.9% — down from 4.4 and 4.8 respectively. Knox County ranked fifth for the month, with a jobless rate of 4.9% — down from 6.2.
Cumberland and Oldham counties tied for the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 2.5% while Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 8.9%.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for both the state and nation was 3.3% for September 2022.
The Cumberland Valley ADD’s average stood at 4.4% for the same period.
Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted September 2022 unemployment rate was released on Oct. 20 and can be viewed at https://www.kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=EducationCabinet&prId=587.
In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
