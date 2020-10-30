Jellico Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing woman who has dementia.
Fanny Kellogg, 70, was last seen at noon Thursday at a residence on Coal Street in Jellico.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black hoodie.
She has brown eyes, black/gray hair, is 5-foot 2-inches tall and 195 pounds.
She left her residence driving a 2017 silver Toyota RVA4 with a Tennessee license plate of 9F3-3A1.
She said she was going to Williamsburg, but never returned home.
She is a dementia patient and requires medication.
Contact the Jellico Police Department at 423-784-6123 or 911 if you know the whereabouts of Kellogg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.