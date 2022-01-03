colonel sanders

After unusually warm temperatures to welcome in the new year, Monday morning brought the Tri-County back to a more typical winter scene with about 2.5 inches of snow falling in Corbin. Knox County Public Schools and Whitley County School District cancelled on Monday due to the weather, while Corbin Independent closed due to a power outage. | Photo by Erin Cox

