CORBIN — Invest 606, a business accelerator serving Eastern and Southern Kentucky, has announced its 2023 Final Pitch winners.
First Place and a $15,000 grand prize went to Bethany Allen, owner of The Flower Lady. Located in Morgan County, the shop creates unique floral designs for weddings and other events.
Second Place ($8,000) went to Nathan Lyttle, owner of QCS (Queen City Streams). Located in Perry County, QCS hosts and broadcasts competitive esports events in the region.
Third Place ($4,000) went to Annie’s Frugal Finery. Debbie Campbell is the owner and Annie Eldridge is the Senior Manager of the upscale Letcher County consignment store, which is focused on helping the surrounding communities and the environment.
Launched in 2019, Invest 606 provides support to the businesses with six months of training and services. To be eligible to apply, businesses have to be based in the 606 area code.
The selection process involves a competitive review among a panel of judges that are business and economic leaders in the state and region.
Invest 606 is founded and led by Dr. Geoff Marietta with the mission to catalyze business growth in the 606 by connecting entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed today and grow tomorrow. Marietta is an entrepreneur-in-residence at the University of the Cumberlands, which also serves as the home office of Invest 606.
The University of the Cumberlands is a founding partner of Invest 606, alongside the James Graham Brown Foundation and the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.
Anyone interested in the events and the accelerator contest may learn more by visiting their website invest606.org or following Invest 606 on Facebook.
