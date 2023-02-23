MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of I-75 northbound (mile points 18.0-22.0) in Whitley County will have intermittent right lane closures beginning today and will last through Thursday, March 2, due to slide and ditching operations.
The intermittent lane closures will be in place each work day from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be no work scheduled for Friday, February 24.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect long delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
