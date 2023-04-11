WILLIAMSBURG — A Whitley County Detention Center inmate and his mother have been charged following a joint investigation to prevent drugs coming into the local jail.
Stephanie Lawson, 48, of Williamsburg, was arrested Saturday and charged with conspiracy to promote contraband, bribery of a public servant, trafficking in controlled substances, and possession of marijuana.
Lawson’s son Jamie Muse, 31, of Williamsburg, was presented with new charges of promoting contraband, bribery of a public servant, and trafficking in controlled substances.
The investigation began earlier this month when, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate inside the jail propositioned a guard to bring contraband and drugs into WCDC. The guard immediately notified his supervisors and Jailer Jason Wilson contacted Lieutenant Wayne Bird of the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in an investigation regarding drugs being brought into the jail by an outside source.
Lt. Bird and the WCDC staff/supervisors conducted an operation Saturday which resulted in the new charges.
Muse and Lawson were arraigned via video on Monday, entering not guilty pleas, with preliminary hearings in Whitley District Court on April 17.
Muse was already scheduled to be sentenced in Whitley Circuit Court on May 1 for first-degree criminal mischief after pleading guilty last month to his role in the 2019 homicide of Billy Lawson.
Both Muse and Stephanie Lawson remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center at press time.
