FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear is calling upon Congress to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill quickly, saying Kentucky would have numerous benefits in a variety of areas, and would improve Kentucky’s current “C-“ grade on an infrastructure report card.
During a Thursday press conference at the Capitol, Beshear described some of the provisions of the infrastructure bill, including more than $4.7 billion over five years to replace roads and bridges.
“This infrastructure bill would allow us to apply for significant funds for the Brent Spence Bridge,” Beshear said. “And if we are able to get the funding, which I think we can, I believe we can do that project without any tolls on the northern Kentucky or Cincinnati communities.”
Transportation officials have said they would like to see a parallel bridge to the Brent Spence, which would relieve the traffic on the nearly 60-year-old structure, which carries I-71 and I-75 traffic across the Ohio River.
Other funding to Kentucky would include:
--$647 million to improve water infrastructure.
--$100 million to provide high-speed internet coverage across the state, and 1.4 million Kentuckians (33%) will also be eligible to apply for the “Affordable Connectivity Fund” to expand access to high-speed, affordable internet.
--$391 million over five years in public transportation funding.
--$204 million over five years to improve airports.
--$69 million to expand the state’s electric vehicle charging network.
--$19 million to protect against wildfires.
--$18 million to protect against cyberattacks.
--Benefits from a $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization, which will reduce energy costs for families and small businesses nationwide.
“We have an economy on fire, and if we have extra money to improve our infrastructure—from roads, to bridges, to broadband—there is absolutely no stopping us,” Beshear said. “The bill is bipartisan with 19 Republicans, including Sen. Mitch McConnell, voting for it.”
He added, “It’s the right thing to do, and I urge everybody in our Congressional delegation to vote for this bill, and get it done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.