The IARP is a 15-member independent and specialized panel for complex Division I cases that was created in response to the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball. UofL's case will now be reviewed by five members of the panel consisting of independent investigators, advocates and adjudicators outside the NCAA. The IARP's decision will be final and cannot be appealed.
UofL's case, involving alleged violations by its men's basketball program under former coach Rick Pitino in 2017 joins a long list of programs that includes Arizona, LSU, NC State, Kansas and Memphis, whose cases will be decided by the relatively new panel.
"The university looks forward to the fair resolution of this matter," a statement by UofL spokesman John Karman said in part.
The IARP, created in 2019 in response to recommendations from the Commission on College Basketball following the FBI probe, aims to minimize perceived conflicts of interest in the adjudication of complicated cases. To date, however, the IARP has not actually issued a ruling on any case that it's taken.
NCAA charged UofL with a Level I violation and three Level II violations related to Brian Bowen II's recruitment under Pitino and former assistant coaches Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair in a scheme that involved Adidas paying families of elite-level recruits in exchange for leading those players to Adidas-sponsored schools.
The university challenged the allegations in September and the NCAA's enforcement staff upheld them in a December response. In its request for referral to the IARP, Louisville cited doubts about having a fair hearing by the NCAA.
Among the reasons the school listed was that the Committee on Infractions and NCAA leadership "regrettably appear to have prejudged this and the related cases, making independent review necessary." UofL referred to correspondence where the committee criticized NC State and "effectively adopted the enforcement staff's position" that Adidas was a booster.
Even with the latest development, however, UofL may still have a long wait to learn its fate, as none of the cases at other schools have been decided yet.
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
