TRI-COUNTY — A wide variety of Independence Day celebrations will be taking place throughout Whitley, Laurel and Knox counties starting this weekend right on into the Fourth of July.
CORBIN
June 30-July 1 — Thunder Mountain Speedway is hosting Freedom and Fireworks weekend beginning Friday with their regularly scheduled races. The gates will open at 2 p.m. and the pit meeting will be at 7 p.m. Kids 10 and under enter for free.
Then beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Thunder Mountain Speedway will have inflatables, a dunking booth, and a cornhole tournament for visitors to enjoy. Kids are treated to free snow cones and there will be a live musical performance by Pistol Whip. At 6:30 p.m. will be the pit meeting and races. Drivers are asked to bring an American flag for a special pre-race presentation. Afterward, there will be a fireworks show. Camping is free for guests both days.
July 3 — Families are invited to the Corbin Arena as the venue and Corbin Tourism present Boom, Bubbles and Barbecue. The city’s Independence Day celebration begins at 7 p.m. There will be music provided by DJ Daybreak prior to the fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. Additionally, there will be inflatables, foam party, food vendors, face painting, and patriotic costume contest at the free event. Bringing a lawn chair or blanket is recommended.
For more information, contact (606) 258-2020 or (606) 528-8860.
WILLIAMSBURG
July 4 — The Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and William Whitley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting Let Freedom Ring at 11 a.m. in Patriot Park in front of the Hutton School of Business on the campus of University of the Cumberlands.
The event is open to the public.
The program will include group participation, reading of the Declaration of Independence, and the ringing of the Liberty Bell replica (13 times, once each for each of the original colonies/states), and more. In case of rain, the event will be held in the building of the Hutton School of Business.
July 4 — Families are invited to Kentucky Splash Waterpark and Campground beginning at 7 p.m. This event is free to the public, and there will be a number of activities throughout the night. There will be a Hot Dog Eating Contest at 7:30 p.m. and a Duck Race with a grand prize of $500 commencing at 8 p.m. Additionally, concessions selling hot dogs, drinks, and ice cream will be available to guests. Lastly, at the end of the night, a fireworks show will be held at dusk.
For more information, please contact (606) 549-6065.
LONDON
July 1 — College Park will kick off Red, White and Boom community festivities at 4 p.m. There will be live musical performances by Brennan Villines & The Cooper Union Band. The fireworks show will begin at dusk and will be visible from surrounding areas. This event is sponsored by City of London Police, Fire Department, and Public Works, London-Laurel Rescue Squad, Somerset Community College, Laurel County Fiscal Court, and Department of Public Safety/Emergency Management.
July 1 — The London Community Orchestra will perform patriotic music at First Baptist Church at 7 p.m. The group will end their performance in time for the firework show.
For more information, visit The City of London on Facebook.
BARBOURVILLE
July 1 — All day festivities will take place in Barbourville for family-fun Red, White and Boom celebrations. Court Square will kick off with “Market at the Square” at 7 a.m. and other activities including a live DJ, parades, street dance and more. There will be food trucks available on site. At the end of the day, a fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. at Court Square.
July 1 — Thompson Park will offer a Star Wars inflatable for kids beginning at 11 a.m. and guests will be treated to outside live musical performances by three separate artists starting at 4:30 p.m. Lastly, visitors will be accommodated with food trucks during the celebration.
For more information, visit Barbourville Tourism on Facebook.
