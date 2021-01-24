Three of the concerned citizens were members of the Jefferson County grand jury, who earlier this year considered the shooting of Breonna Taylor, during a drug raid on her home by members of Louisville Metro Police.
Her boyfriend fired a shot at someone who he thought was breaking into the home, wounding one officer. Three others returned fire, killing Taylor, but only one was indicted and that was for Wanton Endangerment, for allegedly shooting into an adjacent apartment, although no one in there was hurt.
The Verified Affidavit and Petition for Impeachment of Cameron alleges:
-- Incitement of insurrection.
Cameron permitted and supported RAGA, the National Association of Republican Attorneys General, to recruit, aid and abet persons who went to the Capitol to engage in felonious acts of destruction and violence, resulting in millions of dollars of damages to governmental buildings, and the injury or death of law enforcement officials and others.
Cameron is a member of the RAGA Executive Committee, which made decisions about use of that organization’s resources and political capital, exacerbating the deep political divides and damage that occurred on January 6, 2021, and encouraging illegal and damaging behaviors.
-- Breach of public trust and failure to comply with duties imposed on him as the chief law enforcement official.
On Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, and immediately following the announcement of the Grand Jury’s decisions on the various charges, Cameron gave a press conference on announcing that no charges would be filed for the killing of Breonna Taylor.
At that press conference, Cameron said his office presented "all of the information" and walked the Grand Jury through "every homicide offense" before the Grand Jury came to its conclusion.
According to three grand jurors, neither Cameron nor anyone from his office mentioned any homicide offense. Not only were no homicide offenses presented as alleged, no charges of any kind were presented to the grand jury, other than the three wanton endangerment charges.
With regard to the murder of Breonna Taylor, a citizen and resident of Louisville, Kentucky, Attorney General Cameron has misled the public and misrepresented the actions of the citizens serving on the Breonna Taylor Grand Jury.
-- Abuse of office and state property, and other misfeasance and malfeasance.
Cameron misspent Kentucky taxpayer funds and created baseless doubt about the 2020 Presidential election by seeking to disenfranchise Pennsylvania voters. No legitimate reason supports Cameron’s attack on the votes in a sister state.
This irresponsible action invites other states to challenge Kentucky’s voting, thereby endangering this Commonwealth’s most basic freedom. Petitioners allege that Cameron misused his office to promote his own political aspirations and overstepped his authority by supporting failed lawsuits in foreign jurisdictions which attacked American voters.
These highly partisan political activities are inappropriate to the office of Attorney General and serve only to promote personal political ambitions at the expense of Kentucky taxpayers. This constitutes a breach of Cameron’s legal and fiduciary duty to Kentuckians and justifies articles of impeachment.
The petitioners request immediate review by the Impeachment Committee already established by the House. The concerned citizens demand that Cameron be disqualified from holding office of honor, trust or profit in this Commonwealth, and that all costs be charged to him.
The Impeachment Committee was formed by House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, after a complaint was filed by four citizens who opposed Gov. Andy Beshear’s restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans say state law compels them to take all impeachment petitions seriously.
Shortly after the committee was formed, another petition for impeachment was filed by eight people against Rep. Robert Goforth, R-East Bernstadt, on grounds of his alleged assault and strangulation of his wife, for which criminal charges are pending; abuse of office for personal gain and financial misconduct.
Regarding the impeachment petition against Cameron, Osborne said, “We received notice of another petition for impeachment, but will reserve further comment until our attorneys review it and the committee on committees has an opportunity to act.”
Cameron’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment.
