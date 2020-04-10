‘I wouldn’t wish this upon anyone’

SOMERSET, Ky. — When Dustin Pitman went on Facebook Live mere moments after saying a final goodbye to his father, he had no idea the video would touch so many.
Dustin’s father, David Pitman, became the first Pulaski countian to die from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the early morning hours of April 2. The youngest of seven children born to Eugene and Marita Pitman, he is now the first of the siblings to pass away.
At 62, David had already survived a bout with Stage 3 colon cancer, which had forced him to retire from the City of Somerset’s water treatment plant last year. Before that, the husband, father of four and grandfather of nine worked for years at GE.
“He was very family oriented, “ Dustin said. “He wanted to make sure everybody had what they needed.…He was the perfect example of a husband, father, grandfather and friend should be to somebody. He made people want to better.”
Dustin remembers his father as a man of faith — and a jokester. “If he wasn’t kind of aggravating or picking on you, you knew something was wrong,” he said, adding that words aren’t enough to describe his dad.
David also loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing. According to Dustin, he was rarely without his “sidekick,” a little dog he named Mushu.
If losing his father isn’t enough, Dustin said the situation has only been made worse because the family can’t grieve properly.
“I just want to go hug my mom through all this,” he said. “They’ve been together for 32 years and mom couldn’t even properly say her goodbyes. I think that’s what a lot of people don’t understand. It made an awful event even worse.”
While his parents were in quarantine, Dustin and his family weren’t able to visit them. Once David was hospitalized and took a turn for the worse, Dustin said he and his older brother were the only close family members symptom free and permitted to go see their father at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. They had to fully “suit up” and even then, they weren’t able to stay as David was removed from life support. It was as he was passing away that Dustin sat in the hospital parking lot and filmed his video — urging people to take the pandemic more seriously.
“Nobody is realizing how bad this sickness is,” Dustin said, noting that a person could carry the coronavirus with no symptoms but then pass it to someone like his father, whom the virus just attacked. “Basically everything bad that could happen, Dad had the worst of it.”
According to Dustin, David began to feel ill on March 20. When he first sought treatment the following Monday, he was told he had mild pneumonia in one lung. By Friday, March 27, he was at the hospital fighting for his life with severe pneumonia in both lungs. David was put on life support and given dialysis, but nothing could stop him from suffering multiple organ failure. On April 1, Dustin said his father died for 90 seconds before he could be revived. David was given only a 40 percent chance of survival, and that later dropped to just five percent.
“At first the vent was there to assist him,” Dustin said, “to give his body a break so he could fight and then after Dad passed away the first time on April Fool’s Day, it became needed for him to live.…Having communication with everybody and the hospital where nobody could be together made it so much rougher.”
Still he had nothing but praise for Lake Cumberland Regional and its staff, especially the doctor who treated David. “They did everything possible that they could do,” Dustin said. “I’ve told everyone how professional and considerate they’ve been.”
That night the family had to make the difficult decision to remove David from life support. His father would have wanted it that way, Dustin said, and the decision was made somewhat easier by knowing he was a man of such faith. Dustin believes his father was preparing the family even when he was battling cancer.
“He told us everything that needs to happen in the event that something was to come up like this,” Dustin said. “Any time death was brought up, he said ‘I know my Maker. The only thing I ask of everybody is just take good care of each other and make sure your mom is taken care of.’ That’s all we’re trying to do now, but it’s hard in this situation when you can’t be around each other.”
Dustin wants people to understand that patients in the hospital can’t have visitors, noting an exception was made for him and his brother only to say goodbye to their father. When funerals are necessary, they are not held as in normal circumstances.
“In the grieving process, you can’t even hug your own family right now,” Dustin said. “I just don’t want anybody going through the same thing my family is having to go through.”
In David’s case, not only family but friends he attended church with have been impacted because of exposure that the Lake Cumberland District Health Department linked to a March 15 service. However, Dustin said it was his understanding that his parents had attended the morning service at Word Ablaze Church while the woman who would later become the first confirmed COVID-19 patient in Pulaski County had attended the evening service. Regardless of how he contracted the virus, Dustin said his father was upset by other people in the community bashing the church.
“He thought everybody needs to come together at a time like this, not to tear down but to build up,” Dustin said. “The lady who came to church that Sunday night didn’t know she was sick. That’s the thing, you don’t know if you have it a lot of times.”
Dustin hopes this tragedy will open the eyes of people who may not have been following recommendations since the outbreak began. He doesn’t want people to have to be touched personally before they started to see how bad the pandemic really is. “I wouldn’t wish this upon anybody,” he said.
“Dad was such a giver. Through his passing, anything that could save somebody else, that would make Dad happy.”
Dustin added his video has gotten responses not only from people here in Kentucky but also surrounding states. He’s been touched not just by the offered prayers but by people opening up about their own losses.
“I just mainly made the video so that friends and family could know how serious this was,” Dustin said. “I never expected it to go this far, but I’m happy it did. If it could save one person, that helps me and helps my family to know that Dad’s passing wasn’t for nothing.”
