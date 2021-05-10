WHITLEY COUNTY - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has advised that two separate areas of I-75 will see lane closures this Wednesday, May 12.
The department states that southbound traffic at both mile point 28 (Lynn Camp Creek Bridge) and mile point 2.5 will be reduced to one lane due to bridge maintenance operations.
Mile point 28 will be reduced beginning at 9 a.m. and is expected to conclude at 11 a.m.
Mile point 2.5 will be reduced beginning at noon and is expected to conclude at 2 p.m.
The department states that motorists are to be advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews, and other drivers.
The bridge repair work is dependent on weather conditions, says the department, as the date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. Travelers can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following the department on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
