CORBIN — The City of Corbin is selling a portion of the Corbin Center property to Hotel Ventures LLC for $1 million for a flagship hotel. The 100-room hotel will be ready for guests in a couple of years to complement future expansion of the Corbin Center and events hosted at the Corbin Arena.
“We have always envisioned the Corbin Center as an opportunity to have more convention and trade show business, especially with the arena up the hill from it,” Mayor Suzie Razmus said. “We just didn’t have a hotel.”
The hotel will be a Marriott franchise and have a covered walkway attached to the Corbin Center.
“We are taking the monies that we got from [Senate] President [Robert] Stivers last year and expanding the Corbin Center to add another large room,” Razmus said.
Thursday’s special-called meeting for the Corbin City Commission brought more exciting news for Corbin and the future with new resources available to the community.
The city has promised $50,000 of opioid settlement funds to Volunteers of America to start plans for transitional housing in a partnership that also includes Eastern Kentucky University (EKU). The project will provide housing and educational opportunities for single parents and those affected by substance abuse disorder.
Discussions indicate the transitional housing may be placed on the 28 acres of land which houses the EKU campus in Corbin.
“Volunteers of America has over 100 years of experience of doing this type of activity with housing and recovery work are willing to come aboard with us in order for us to go for the grants and the things we will need,” Razmus said. “It is definitely more than $100,000, which is all we have now.”
The $50,000 will be used to work on the plans, the feasibility study and market plan to make sure it is a right fit for the community and the need is there for this type of project.
The money will be used for the plans only to present in able to receive more funding.
“I love the vision behind this project,” City Commissioner Allison Moore said.
Mayor Razmus also positively chimed in.
“This would give the option for single parents to have child care and educational opportunities,” Razmus said. “It just feels right it’s a wonderful opportunity and I think EKU is excited to find their niche in Corbin.”
In addition to the funds being transferred to Volunteers of America, Razmus announces a board will be created to help oversee the transitional housing project.
Money was a big topic in the meeting as the announcement of funds coming together to see last empty property in Southern Kentucky Business Park being occupied due to the 2023 Kentucky Product Development Initiative Grant Program.
“Funding was available to counties and I am pleased to announce Knox, Whitley and Bell county also stepped up to the plate,” Economic Development Director Bruce Carpenter said. “Their funds will be added to the $1.8 million we get to see this project come to our regional park.”
The business park will be full after the funds come through and plans take shape.
The last order of business was the approval to hire Darren Gambrel as a full time Recreational Department employee.
