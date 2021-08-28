On Friday, he noted that the number of Kentuckians in the hospital has increased daily over the past 43 days, setting records for hospitalizations, as well as the number of patients in the ICU and on a ventilator, and is just getting worse.
“I can report that over half of all of our hospitals, 50 of 96, are reporting critical staffing shortages,” Beshear said, and cited an example at a healthcare facility in Glasgow. “We are seeing things like T. J. Sampson Hospital, which ran out of ventilators, meaning every ventilator they had for healthcare, had somebody on it. The state was able to deliver more, but it shows you the level of seriousness.”
Fortunately, there is some help on the way. On Thursday, he announced a Kentucky National Guard deployment beginning Sept. 1, of seven teams that will be helping out a three to five hospitals, and that he has request a nurse strike team of 100 members from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
While he hasn’t yet heard back from FEMA on that request, he announced Friday that he had gotten the okay for three EMS strike teams, which have now entered the state.
“These teams, which are five advanced life support ambulances and 30 personnel, will be operating out of three cities, Louisville, Prestonsburg and Somerset, to begin with. In Prestonsburg and Somerset, they are going to be helping out on regular emergency runs. That’s because the staffing is short in those areas because of COVID, and it’s become a challenge.”
In Louisville, Beshear says the team will be doing patient transfers between hospitals, so Louisville EMS can do their regular runs.
He also announced the state is taking over COVID testing at some of the hardest hit hospitals to free up clinicians, with St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, as an example.
“The testing we set up is now up and running, freeing five clinicians who can now staff more beds, Beshear stated. “Folks, it is as bad, no, it is worse, from a hospitalization standpoint and a hospital capacity standpoint, than it’s ever been for any reason, certainly in my lifetime. You are at more risk now, if you are in a car accident or have a heart attack, of not getting all the services you need, than ever before.”
He urged everyone to get vaccinated, wear a mask and social distance, saying he has altered his schedule of events. “Large indoor events at this point have too great of a risk of spreading this virus significantly, and ask everyone to refrain from them, or at the very least wear a mask the entire time.”
The governor is expected to have another press conference on COVID-19, Monday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.