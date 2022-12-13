LONDON — Educating the public — especially children — on the dangers of substance abuse and behavioral health got a local boost last week with donations to Laurel and Knox County Health Departments.
The $10,000 grant from Horizon Health in London was presented to Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, and Rebecca Rains, executive director of the Knox County Health Department. Presenting the checks was Ronda Hughes, Director of Compliance and Outreach Programs, which also includes grant writing.
Hughes explained that Horizon Health partnered with the two health departments to further their existing programs. The $10,000 grant to each department will be repeated for the next three years as well.
“We want this grant to be started in the schools and target children before they get older,” Hughes said. “There are different issues involved with this grant — mainly community cognitive behavior therapy and evidence based treatment for results.”
The money will help with education and community engagement activities and has specific targets that the two health departments will be reporting back to Horizon Health on a monthly basis, Hughes added. The health departments will also host two community events each year to further that goal.
Horizon Health has been awarded grants in four different areas. The first is Behavioral Health Support through the Health Resource Services Administration. The second is a poly Stimulate grant, targeted to assist people who abuse more than one substance.
The ARC grant sponsors “second chance employment” for those recovering from substance abuse and behavioral issues related to that. Hughes said often the stigma surrounding addiction and substance abuse prohibits those recovering from obtaining gainful employment.
“We want to remove that stigma and put people in recovery and give them stability to get back to work,” Hughes said. “We have the program now and have 212 participants.”
The final grant is to establish a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center by partnering with other counties. Hughes said currently Pineville has no recovery centers. The Barbourville facility has partnered with Grace Health to fund positions for patient care.
Hughes added that Horizon Health has received $7 million in grants that will benefit the communities in the area.
The London and Williamsburg Horizon facilities offer addiction treatment and behavioral health services. The London facility, located in the former Levi Lanes building off South Main Street, has ADHD testing for persons ages 6 through 60 and has obtained the latest software to complete that testing.
“This is the only FDA approved software to test for ADHD,” Hughes added. “We also offer women’s housing in Williamsburg for our program there.”
Substance abuse has seen a drastic rise since the pandemic, she added, and education and community support is a vital part of making those numbers go down.
“Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in overdose deaths and near-deaths,” she said. “We want to see those numbers decrease.”
