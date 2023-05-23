CORBIN — The 2nd annual Hometown Hope Recovery Rally aims to bring the Tri-County communities together with an event to show hope and love to those who struggle with the disease of addiction and substance use disorder.
The event is hosted in the same location that Corbin native and long-time recovery motivational speaker Mike St. John would find himself in some dark places in the parking lot before he found a path of hope to recovery.
God is using those same dark places to bring a ray of hope to hundreds of individuals who will come through the doors of the Corbin Civic Center on June 3.
“The war on drugs is here in Corbin. There are many who hide the disease of addiction and SUD,” St. John said. “Many are suffering from this disease. We are here to show that community there is hope. Each addict is a mother, a father, or a friend. They are humans who deserve to live just like everyone else.
“It was in that parking lot (of the Corbin Civic Center) I made some poor choices that was a part of the dark paths I once followed,” St. John said. “It’s a part of my story and now it’s the very same place we host this event to show others they can turn their life around. God has blessed me.”
St. John’s path to recovery began when he nearly took his own life when his mother walked in at just the right time and intervened which landed him homeless and eventually in the Lexington Hope Center.
It was through local resources like the ones being presented at the Hometown Hope rally that paved the next stepping stone to where he is today.
He has dedicated his life to placing those stones for others and shining a light across the path to the other side of addiction.
St. John is married to Marie who also overcame addiction. Their three children have played a role in their story.
Jasmine, Marie’s oldest daughter and Mike’s stepdaughter, saved her mother’s life while her mother was actively in addiction over seven years ago.
Marie now owns St. John Recovery LLC and owns multiple recovery houses. Jasmine’s House is the recovery house for women named after Marie’s daughter and the Korbin’s House she owns is named after the St. Johns’ son Korbin whom they named after Mike’s hometown.
Mike announced that in the near future Kinadee’s House would be the new addition to the recover resources provided through Marie’s business. This new recovery house is named after the St. Johns’ youngest daughter.
All their recovery houses are located in Richmond, where they live now.
The St. Johns dedicate their life to helping those find hope in the midst of addiction through recovery houses overseen by the couple, motivational podcasts and speeches through their branding St. John Live in which they get the opportunity to travel and share their message of hope.
“Hope and love goes a long way,” Mike said. “We have to make sure those affected by the disease of addiction survive until the next day by whatever means possible whether that means Naloxone, safe needle exchanges or recovery houses.”
The American Medical Association has recognized addiction as a disease since 1987.
Mike shared his thoughts on how people should look at those who need saving from addiction.
“This disease should be looked at as if someone who has gotten heart disease because of the food choices they made. We help them,” Mike said. “We have to keep those with substance use disorder alive too. There is hope for them too.”
Mike shared how he understands how easy it is to fall in the trap of addiction. He was diagnosed with cancer at one time and the easy access to pills fed his problem.
“God has set me free from that addiction and cancer to give others hope. People need love and compassion. This is the entire purpose of the Hometown Hope event,” Mike said.
The June 3 event will have free food, giveaways like free T-shirts and door prizes, music and resources available to anyone who walks through the doors.
Some of the resources provided will be HIV testing, Narcan training, recovery house information and words of hope from those who have overcame addiction.
“We want everyone to come to this family-friendly event whether you know someone who needs help, want to learn more about addiction and recovery or find yourself on some of the same dark paths we have been on,” Mike said. “We promise we will show you compassion, acceptance and love.”
There is hope.
