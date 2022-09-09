CORBIN — For the first time in two years, the Southeastern Kentucky Association of Native People, Inc. (SKANP) was able to host its annual Labor Day weekend Pow Wow in the Corbin area.
The pow wow was held in honor of the local veterans and meant for healing and to belong with family.
For Chief and Little Star, or Michelle and Robert Jones from Bountville, Tennesee, this pow wow was special to them. They were head man and head lady in Dayton, Tennessee this year and head man and head lady in North Carolina. They also belong to the Trade Committee.
For Mrs. Jones, this pow wow had other significance besides the traditional dance.
“I am here for blessings and healings. My dress is for prayer,” she said.
Mary Lou Wright traveled from Indiana for the pow wow because a friend had set up at the event.
She said, “I have never been to a pow wow in Kentucky before… I love pow wows. There’s such a healing power in the drums. People do not realize that. I have had cancer of the right tonsil and they did a healing ceremony over me back in Indiana. It disappeared. My oncologist cannot believe it.”
