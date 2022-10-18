CORBIN — The final Movies in the Park event featuring the Halloween favorite “Hocus Pocus” was hosted Saturday evening in the parking lot behind Sanders Park.
While the event had a lower attendance than usual, Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen was happy with the turnout considering the event had been rescheduled from October 1, and was later in the season than she would have liked.
“All of our wonderful sponsors came through and provided all kinds of wonderful stuff for the participants. I felt that was very positive,” Monhollen said.
Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission hosted the event with the help of Anthem Medicaid who was the presenting sponsor, which means they paid for the movie rights. The supporting sponsors who offered food and treats at Saturday’s event were Benchmark Family Services and State Farm Agents Mallory Davis and Mike Sparks.
While Saturday’s event saw around 30 people attend, the May feature of “Cars” had over one hundred people attend, which is more typical for the event. Movies in the Park has been hosted twice each year since 2018, except for the 2020 events which were canceled because of the COVID pandemic.
“Hocus Pocus” has been shown three times in the four years of the event. In 2018, Movies in the Park began with just a May and June movie, so it was not shown then.
After the first season of Movies in the Park, Monhollen decided to spread out the events to May and October.
“May is when the outdoor event season gets going heavy,” Monhollen explained as to why the first movie is shown in May. “October is when the outdoor event season starts winding down.”
Monhollen said there are so many activities throughout the summer months as far as sports and other festivals throughout the Tri-County, the decision was made to not oversaturate the market and host the event just two times a year.
“We feel if we offer it twice a year people are more likely to attend because we aren’t competing with all the other activities going on in the Tri-County,” Monhollen said.
Although the outdoor event season may be winding down, there are still plenty of events on the schedule for Corbin.
Downtown Corbin is hosting Trick-or-Treat on Main 3:30-5:30 p.m. October 31, and then the annual Christmas Open House event on Nov. 20, in downtown Corbin.
Corbin Tourism will facilitate the Christmas parade on Dec. 3, for which they are now accepting applications to participate. The applications are now available on corbinkytourism.com.
