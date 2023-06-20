WHITLEY COUNTY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is working on projects along US 25W this week.
Highway crews have begun corrective work on the roundabout off Interstate 75’s Exit 15 in Williamsburg and are continuing excavation in Corbin.
The roundabouts were opened last August. The corrective project extends from mile point 16.027 (KY 2987) to mile point 16.203 (I-75 overpass) in Whitley County.
Preparation for corrective work will include lane closures on both north and southbound sides of U.S. 25W. One lane of traffic will be open at all times and controlled by flaggers until the expected completion date this Saturday, June 24.
The speed limit will be reduced to 35 miles per hour.
For the Corbin project, grade and drain operations will continue on U.S. 25W at mile point 29.228 (Family Circle) to mile point 29.459.
Preparation for excavation will include lane closures in this location on both north and southbound sides of U.S. 25W. One lane of traffic will be open at all times and will be controlled by flaggers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — also through Saturday, June 24.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zones, expect significant delays, and to drive safely when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
