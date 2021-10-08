Officers intercepted 66 separate shipments containing 3,345 counterfeit designer watches last month. On October 4 and 5 they made two more seizures, this time containing 59 Rolex and three Audemars Piguet counterfeit watches. Had these watches been real, they would have been worth $2.68 million.
The first shipment arrived from Hong Kong and was destined for a residence in Puerto Rico. The second shipment, also from Hong Kong, was heading to Miami. Officers inspected these parcels to determine if the goods were admissible in accordance with CBP regulations. The first shipment had 24 Rolex watches and three Audemars Piguet watches, while the second parcel contained 35 Rolex watches. The watches were determined to be counterfeit by CBP’s trade experts at their Centers of Excellence and Expertise.
“CBP officers play a critical role in the nation’s efforts to keep unsafe counterfeit and pirated goods from harming the American public,” said Thomas Mahn, director of CBP’s Port of Louisville. “This is yet another dramatic example of how CBP officers work every day to protect the American consumer, the U.S. economy and U.S. jobs.”
Historically, counterfeit watches and jewelry have been one of the top seized counterfeit products by CBP officers, with more than a quarter of the counterfeit goods coming from Hong Kong. Counterfeit watches and jewelry make up almost half of the total MSRP of seized goods, an average of $650 million over the last two years.
Sold in underground outlets and on third-party e-commerce websites, counterfeit commodities fund smugglers and members of organized crime. Consumers often believe they are buying a genuine product but soon realize the item is substandard and potentially dangerous, according to the CBP.
