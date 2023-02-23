This month’s special series will be focused on heart health in light of creating awareness about cardiovascular disease. This article is part three of February’s Heart Health series.
CORBIN — You don’t have to be CPR certified to save a life.
On Wednesday, Baptist Health Corbin presented their monthly lunch-and-learn, with hands-only CPR and automated external defibrillators (AED) being the focus of the workshop.
When someone has collapsed with no warning signs and are not conscious, it is likely the result of sudden cardiac arrest in which the cells in the heart go wild, causing the heart to stop pumping. At this point, that person isn’t breathing and needs CPR and an AED to increase their chances of survival.
“Doing something is better than nothing,” Tracy Bruck, RN and MSN, said. “Anyone can do something.”
Survival rate significantly rises when CPR and an AED are administered.
“When you look at the percentage of people who died from suicide, vehicle accidents, HIV, diabetes, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, Alzheimer’s; You add all those numbers together and it equals the number of deaths of sudden cardiac arrest,” Bruck said.
When this crisis hits, the important things to remember are calling 911 and starting hands-only CPR. If available, have someone find the nearest AED.
An AED is a device made for non-medical professionals to send shocks to the heart to get it pumping again.
When the AED has arrived, continue CPR and have someone place the sticky pads on the chest and side as shown in the directions.
When the shock is delivered, step back until the shock has been administered and you are clear to return to hands-only CPR.
Hands-only CPR is given to an individual by placing one hand on the center of the chest. Place your other hand on top and press into the chest about two inches deep. Do this over and over to the beat of “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees.
As of late, the topics of CPR and AEDs are beginning to become more mainstream due to the famous NFL athlete Damar Hamlin who experienced cardiac arrest during a live NFL football game. His life was likely saved because an AED was nearby and properly used, and CPR administered.
Medical professionals are using his story to spread awareness of these life saving tools.
Bruck and Zac Burkhart, sales reps for Striker Medical Company who both presented at the workshop, shared stories of loved ones who may have been saved if this kind of knowledge and tools had been available.
“My passion shifted after I got out of law enforcement,” Burkhart said. “It changed to where can I make a difference and still fill my cup up. That landed me at Striker Medical. I am here today speaking and teaching at a whole different capacity.”
Everyone knows somebody that could have benefitted from an AED or CPR.
Burkhart shared that, even as a professional in law enforcement, he was intimidated by AEDs but got more comfortable with the device as he made himself more familiar with it, and realized an AED is created for the common individual to use.
It’s important to know these skills because even though law enforcement and EMTs quickly respond, they could be located far away from your residence or place of emergency, especially if you live further out from town.
“It’s a very tough situation. It falls on us more as a community because yes, we would like to see more EMS workers and trucks, but there are shortages in the field,” Burkhart said.
Whitley County has two trucks in service at the Williamsburg base, and two trucks in service at the Corbin base. Both of them stay very busy.
If you know hands-only CPR and know where the AEDs are in the community, it raises the chance of survival.
Currently, Bruck said she is unaware of any local businesses downtown Corbin who have AEDs. She is trying to get the word out on the importance of these devices where many people are frequenting.
There are grants for AEDs in communities and businesses. You can ask your leaders about applying for them.
The community and businesses alike can reach out to the local fire department to help guide them in purchasing AEDs.
It is also a good idea to ask where AEDs are in places that you frequent. If they don’t have one, express the importance of having an AED.
“If a community comes together and wants to have AEDs placed in the community, you are the ones who make those decisions at the end of the day,” Burkhart said. “Yes, we have leaders but at the end of the day, the community voice is the strongest voice.”
Burkhart expressed his hope for awareness of these life saving devices.
“As pillars of the community I hope when you all leave here today that we get stronger with the conversation of AEDs.”
