As the month of February comes to an end, so does our special heart health series. There is one topic that has been common throughout each article though — eating a healthy diet.
Eating healthy can be triggering words because, let’s face it, it’s so hard to do. However, professionals in dietetics have given us some pointers that aren’t too overwhelming and have some great health benefits. Eating healthy is not just for our waistline but for a strong healthy heart.
RN, MSN and diabetic educator Karen Mathis, and clinical nutrition manager and certified diabetes instructor Debbie Scarberry share their knowledge on a proper diet to promote a healthy heart.
“The heart is the largest organ in our bodies. Research shows we can protect it with a healthy lifestyle,” Scarberry said.
A good way to start transitioning to a healthy diet is watching the portions you eat.
“You don’t need to give up all your favorite foods,” Mathis said. “Our body needs carbs to function. Sixty to seventy-five carbs are recommended per meal. It’s all in moderation.”
Mathis also encourages people to keep a food log for two weeks and be honest before you transition to a new healthier eating lifestyle. It can give a significant insight to where you need to make changes.
A food log is made by writing down everything you eat or drink and the amount you ate.
“I tell patients to always bring that food log with them to their doctor,” Mathis said. “Usually doctors can help guide a patient to the right changes.”
Mathis specializes in diabetic education but says often diabetes and heart disease go hand in hand.
“Eating healthier will benefit both the heart and diabetes,” Mathis added.
One important thing to note is that if you know you already struggle with high blood pressure or other heart health concerns, sodium control is important.
Shockingly one teaspoon of salt has 2,535 milligrams of sodium.
The American Heart Association recommends 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day, and is leaning toward a more strict recommendation of 1,500 milligrams a day.
“We know this is a huge challenge for people to only consume 1,500 milligrams a day but gradual changes can make all the difference, and it adds up,” Scarberry said.
We can know what we are putting in our bodies by paying attention to food labels and suggested portions on the packages of our food.
Moving more is also important. Thirty minutes a day at minimal is what people should aim for, and one hour if you want to maintain or lose weight. Scarberry directs her patients that may not be able to walk much to move around the house when commercials come on.
“A little movement here and there adds up and gets the heart pumping,” Scarberry said.
Diets that Scarberry recommends is the Dash Diet and Mediterranean Diet which are great options for those who have heart problems.
An important resource recommended by Mathis is the American Diabetic Association which has food recommendations for individuals who struggle with diabetes.
“Most importantly remember moderation with proper portions. Allow yourself to have indulgences from time to time,” Scarberry said. “Dietitians now say there are no foods that are not allowed — the amount you have is the issue. Just keep working on having those good eating habits and being as active as you can.”
