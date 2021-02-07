Heart disease is the leading cause of death among both men and women living in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That might come as a surprise to many women; according to the Women’s Heart Foundation, more than 60 percent of women believe their biggest health threat is breast cancer while the fact is that heart disease kills six times more women than breast cancer.
Heart disease refers to several different types of heart conditions. The most common type of heart disease in the United States is coronary artery disease. Coronary arteries are blood vessels that wrap around the outside of the heart and provide the heart muscle with the necessary blood flow and oxygen that it needs to function properly. It is caused by buildup of atherosclerotic plaques (fat deposits) in the inner walls of the arteries. A heart attack occurs when these plaques rupture causing blood clots, which interrupts the blood flow to the heart muscle partially or completely.
While chest pain is the most common symptom of a heart attack for both men and women, it is not the only symptom. In addition to chest pain, you can experience nausea, vomiting, chest pressure, shortness of breath, or jaw and neck pain.
For women, symptoms could be less obvious. Tell-tale signs that women may be experiencing a heart attack include nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, fainting, indigestion, pain or pressure in the lower chest or upper abdomen, extreme fatigue, or jaw, neck and upper back pain. It is especially important to note that women may experience chest pain, but this symptom is not always present during a heart attack.
Because women may not always realize their symptoms are associated with a heart attack, they may not respond as quickly as necessary to avoid further complications. It is important to seek immediate care if symptoms include chest pain or discomfort that lasts more than a few minutes, difficulty breathing or other symptoms that seem life-threatening.
It is also important to evaluate heart health. To do so, your health care provider will likely begin by discussing your medical history, current lifestyle choices and any symptoms you may be experiencing. Some risk factors, like your age, gender and family history, cannot be controlled. But others, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, physical inactivity, diabetes, and obesity and being overweight, can be modified, treated or controlled. High levels of stress, consuming too much alcohol, and eating a poor nutritional diet could also contribute to your risk.
If you are at risk for heart disease, your health care provider may order a variety of screenings, including a blood pressure screening, body mass index (BMI), blood glucose test or a fasting lipid profile, which measures your cholesterol.
If you have suffered a heart attack, common treatments include medical therapy, coronary angioplasty and stenting, and cardiac rehabilitation. Angioplasty is a procedure used to open blocked coronary arteries. It restores blood flow to the heart muscle without open heart surgery. For angioplasty, a thin tube (catheter) is put into a blood vessel and guided to the blocked artery. The catheter has a tiny balloon at its tip. Once the catheter is in place, the balloon is inflated at the narrowed area of the artery. A stent is a tiny expandable metal mesh coil. It is put into the newly opened area of the artery to help keep the artery open. Because stents can become blocked, it’s important to talk with your health care team about what you need to know if you have chest pain after a stent placement.
Cardiac rehabilitation is an outpatient program that provides patients with customized exercise plans and nutritional education. To improve your cardiovascular health, your doctor may suggest maintaining a nutritional diet, exercising regularly and discontinuing any unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as consuming excessive amounts of alcohol or smoking.
In honor of February being Heart Month, make the commitment to yourself and to those around you to learn more about heart health. This information is important to everyone and could also be lifesaving to yourself or a loved one.
