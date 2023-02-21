This month’s special series will be focused on heart health in light of creating awareness about cardiovascular disease. This article is part two of February’s Heart Health series.
CORBIN — Sheila Fisher is no stranger to the signs of a heart attack. With being a health professional since 1992, she knew the signs of a heart attack.
“Most of the time when you think of a heart attack you think of this excruciating chest pain hurting in your neck and your arm and you can’t get around and short of breath,” Fisher said. “That was not the story with me.”
It all began about four months before she was rushed into an emergency heart {span}catheterization{/span} surgery with a 100 percent blockage of her heart — ironically in the same unit she used to work in.
She reached down to pick up her daughter’s laundry basket and experienced a sharp pain in her chest. It took her by surprise but the pain went away. She went about her day as usual.
“A week-and-a-half later, I get out of the car. When I stand up and get out of the car I have it again,” Fisher said. “I still didn’t think anything about it being a heart attack. I just thought I twisted the wrong way.”
She even went to her daughter’s school presentation and tried to walk all the way up the bleachers to see if she could do it without having the pain.
“I didn’t have a problem. I wasn’t short of breath. I felt fine. It was odd because every so often, depending if I was moving, I would have this pain, and sometimes it would hurt in my back,” Fisher said.
What made her hurt the worst was when she went to the bank and would put the canister back.
“I kept saying it can’t be my heart, this is weird.”
It went on for four months.
She had been traveling with her husband and daughter in West Virginia where her husband is from, and it finally struck her what might be happening, but she still had no idea how serious it was.
“We had went to the hotel. It was late. We decided to walk across the street to get something to eat. I didn’t have a problem walking over there, but when we got over there, four or five people were smoking a cigarette. When I got a whiff of that smoke. I couldn’t breathe,” Fisher said.
She sat down and ate but felt uncomfortable. They finished eating and had to stop three times before she made it back to the hotel across the street.
“At that point it was really hurting,” Fisher said.
Her husband wanted to call an ambulance when they returned, but she refused because she didn’t know anyone in West Virginia.
“Being the stubborn lady that I was, I sat there all night. I had three nitroglycerin in my purse. I had enough sense to do that just in case. It didn’t help at all so I started freaking out,” Fisher said. “I tried to stay calm.”
They drove back from West Virginia.
She had a 7-year-old girl at the time, and asked her mother to watch her because she was going to go to the hospital. She thought something was going on.
“We get to the hospital in Corbin. They asked, ‘Can we help you?’ I said, ‘Well I am having a little chest pain.’ They flew and came out of those doors with a wheelchair. It was so fast,” Fisher said.
Her husband had dropped her off at the door to the emergency room.
“They took me on back, and by the time he came in, they already had me in a gown and an IV started, and had me on the monitor. They said you are having a heart attack and was taking me almost out the door to the cath lab.”
She had a 100% blockage in an artery, and they put a stint in that artery almost immediately.
Fisher gave some important advice.
“If you have any chest pain, just go get checked out.”
Fisher had damage to her heart that may have been prevented if she had went to be checked out at the first chest pains she experienced. She had no family history of heart problems, yet she experienced a heart attack.
“It’s just different for women sometimes I have noticed,” Fisher said.”
Fisher shared that women tend to put themselves on the back burner because they are busy taking care of the family and balancing so much.
“Don’t put yourself last. Sometimes when you are getting these little cues that something is not right, get it checked out because if you don’t get it checked out, then who is going to take care of the kids and parents and everything,” Fisher said. “Women need to take better care of themselves.”
Since her heart attack, Fisher tries to focus more on her health.
“Because of the stress, I left being a nurse practitioner. Since that has happened I tend to look out for myself more. I work from home and don’t have as much stress now because I don’t want to cause anything else to happen.”
Fisher has worked on the heart floor, the cath lab, worked in surgery and went to nurse practitioner school. She worked in family practice for Baptist Health until 2021, and still works for Baptist Health from home.
“Heart attacks can happen to anyone. I was only 48. When I worked in the cath lab we would have skinny people who you would think were perfectly healthy and who would have stints put in.”
Heart disease doesn’t lean toward one type of person. It can happen to anybody with any kind of background.
Fisher has shared her story among large crowds multiple times.
“God has purpose. He had a purpose,” Fisher said. “This may have been the purpose. If it reaches one person and it prevents it happening to them, it is worth it all. Just always remember — don’t wait.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.