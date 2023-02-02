WILLIAMSBURG — In 2021, there were 16 people who died in Whitley County due to overdose, according data gathered by the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center.
There were 105 suspected overdoses EMS responded to in 2022 in Whitley County, one of them being fatal and Whitley County EMS has responded to one suspected overdose already in 2023 though official data for 2022 and 2023 have not been confirmed.
Whitley County Health Department is fighting back with a brand new program.
NaloxBoxes will soon be placed in high foot traffic public places and areas where overdoses occur often in Williamsburg and Corbin by the Whitley County Health Department.
The special first-aid like boxes contain two doses of Naloxone (also known as Narcan), a CPR face mask which keeps a barrier during skin-to-skin contact that happens while administering CPR, and gloves.
The health department’s Kathleen Croley heads the project and presented the idea to Corbin and Williamsburg city governments, who have agreed the boxes were a great addition would soon be placed in areas like the Corbin Arena, Kentucky Splash and the Williamsburg Convention Center.
Naloxone is a lifesaving medication available to the public through a pharmacy or free at a health department that is inserted in those nose and used like a nasal spray. When an individual overdoses on opioids or regular users get drugs laced with fentanyl, it counteracts the life-threatening effects.
In overdoses involving opioids, the user loses the ability for respiratory drive. Naloxone counteracts that by bonding to the receptor that causes the reaction and reverses it.
”Naloxone can restore breathing within two to three minutes in a person whose breath has slowed, or even stopped, as a result of opioid overdose,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to Kentucky’s Office of the State Medical Examiner and toxicology reports submitted by Kentucky coroners, fentanyl accounted for approximately 70 percent of all overdose deaths for the year in 2021.
According to the CDC, in nearly 40 percent of overdose deaths, someone else was present. The agency also says that 80 percent of overdose deaths occurred inside a home — a big reason why health officials want more people to be educated, trained and equipped with the right tools to recognize overdoses.
The Whitley County Health Department offers a free five-minute training when anyone requests Naloxone. All they have to do is go to one of the branches of the Whitley County Health Department and ask for Naloxone and a staff member will give you a box of Naloxone Nasal spray and explain how to use it properly.
Kentucky’s Good Samaritan Law (KRS 218A.133) protects anyone who carries Naloxone.
”We want people to have access to this like an EpiPen or an AED,” Kathleen Croley, Health Educator and Project Coordinator for Whitley County’s Standing Together for Appalachian Resilience (STAR) grant, said.
The rural opioid response program was made possible by the Bureau for Justice Assistance grant awarded to Whitley County in late 2019. Croley noted that the health department chose to focus on getting Naloxone into the hands of those who need it most.
Most first responders have been carrying kits to administer at scenes where overdose is likely the cause of medical emergencies and they are now starting to carry leave-behind kits in small white bags to drop at homes and scenes where illicit drug use is suspected.
The Corbin Fire Department responds to medical emergencies like overdoses in the city limits of Corbin across Whitley and Knox counties.
”The results are pretty instant,” Public Relations Officer for Corbin Fire Department Nathan Kirby shared his experience. “A lot of people have looked at the free Naloxone program as a negative. They don’t consider the alternative to that is increased health care costs. Letting people have access to programs like that puts less strain on the system as a whole.
”If someone has access to Naloxone in their home, the EMS may not have to respond and free the emergency services up for other life threatening emergencies,” Kirby added.
Croley hopes to educate the community and get rid of the stigma that people often have concerning the life-saving drug and substance abuse disorder.
”It’s not only those who just use opioids illicitly. It’s those who may be using them appropriately and accidentally experience an overdose — especially those elderly folks who may not have someone in the home that can help them monitor their medication and have dementia or Alzheimer’s and take too much, or do not remember they already took their daily prescribed dosage.” Croley said. “Also, in the event children get into medicine cabinets or medicine that is left sitting it can be important. It’s not just for those who experience substance use disorder.”
Health professionals also emphasize that substance use disorder is a disease.
”It is a disease not a moral failing in any way,” Croley shared. “There is treatment available.”
If you would like more information concerning the NaloxBox program, contact the Whitley County Health Department at (606) 549-3380.
“The hope is we can start to get people to think of this less as the people who unintentionally overdose because of their substance use disorder as opposed to anyone who may need Naloxone for any reason to help save someone’s life,” Croley said.
