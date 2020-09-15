CORBIN — The Whitley County Health Department put out a public notice on Tuesday afternoon of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the south Corbin Kroger location.
The notice said: Those who shopped at the Kroger at 1019 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, or between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, may have been exposed to COVID-19. This notice applies specifically to those who shopped in aisles where others were less than 6 feet away or picked up “click-list” items if they were less than 6 feet from a Kroger staff person. Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380.
