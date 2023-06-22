WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Board of Health met on Monday — voting to permanently close the Corbin branch of the Whitley County Health Department. This transition is planned to take place within the upcoming months.
“If we were to consider selling this property, it seems very obvious it would not harm our ability in the health department to provide public health services that we need to or desire to for the community,” David Williams M.D., chairman of the Whitley County Board of Health, said. “We are one of the very few health departments our size to have more than one facility for our services. We have adequate space here to take care of the citizens of Whitley County public health needs here (Williamsburg).”
“Since June 1, we have had 215 patient encounters with Corbin Patients with 54 of this in person,” Marcy Rein, Whitley County Public Health Director, said as she updated the Board of Health.
Operation of the Corbin branch costs the Health Department around $80,000 a year. The physical building needed repairs which would cost additional money.
Rein said that the health department plans on using their new mobile unit that will be ready in the next few months to combat any strain that the closing might cause.
“The idea is to schedule like the county dump days where they publish a calendar of where they are going to be and rotate around the county. This would provide a predictable location we could rotate around. That is the plan going forward,” Rein said.
This would help the agency serve Whitley County citizens in the furthest areas from the Williamsburg location.
The Williamsburg location is located 16 miles from the soon-to-be closed Corbin location and will provide all the same services.
With the closing, no one will experience job loss or reduced hours according to Rein’s report to the Board of Health.
“Everyone who works in the Corbin office also has an office in the Williamsburg location,” Rein said.
Rein is now considering the best option to dispose of the Corbin building which may include the building going to auction.
The closing will not be immediate, due to a transition period which is still not determined.
“Disposing of that location would require several months of transitioning to physically move things and sending notifications to our patients,” Rein said.
A motion for Rein to pursue the best way that the board would be able to dispose of this property whether it be by auction or by a realtor was made and passed with no objection.
The Board of Health for the Whitley Health Department also approved the new Fiscal Year Budget which included a four percent raise for their employees.
Additionally, Rein presented the updated Mission, Vision & Values statement redesigned by the staff of the Whitley County Health Department. The update better supports accreditation requirements, according to Rein.
The more streamlined packaged statement was favorable to board members and approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.