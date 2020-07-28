WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County Health Department posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon alerting that "anyone who attended services on Sunday, July 26, 2020, held at Saxton Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Kentucky may have been exposed to COVID-19."
The post continued, "Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-isolate and contact the Whitley County Health Department by calling 606-549-3380. Individuals who feel ill should also contact their healthcare provider."
