CORBIN — A Perry County man is facing at least one felony charge in connection to an armed robbery that occurred locally last month.
Authorities say Lonnie Huff, 45, of Hazard, was arrested early Sunday for his suspected role in the August 19 robbery of Lloyd Williams Jewelry.
Corbin Police Detective Robbie Hodge said, “He made away with a substantial amount of jewelry. They zip-tied the owner and duct taped his mouth. We’ve been kinda keeping quiet about it because we had leads and didn’t want to scare him off.”
Det. Hodge noted the investigation is still open with more arrests and/or charges possible.
Huff has been transported back to Hazard on an outstanding warrant he also had in Perry County on first-degree robbery. With the local robbery that took place in August, he has accrued an additional first-degree robbery charge and Det. Hodge expects that he should have a pretrial hearing within 10 days.
This is a developing story and more information may be released at a later date.
