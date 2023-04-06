WILLIAMSBURG — Dr. Connie Hauser received the honor of having the University of the Cumberlands’ Physical Therapy school named after her last Thursday.
Looking back on nearly 50 years of her service to the community, there’s no question why the Cumberlands chose her to be the role model for many future physical therapists.
Dr. Hauser began PT Pros in 1980 with one location in Barbourville. The business now has 14 locations over the span of two states and employs over 100 team members.
She has been long active in the American Physical Therapy Association — serving both as a board member and treasurer in Washington — and is the former president of the Kentucky Physical Therapy Association.
Hauser’s latest pursuit includes having a vital role in creating the University of the Cumberland’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program, which launched in January 2022 and already has 25 students with a maximum of 30 being able to be accepted. The Physical Therapy students hail from all over the United States, and many locals to the southeastern region of Kentucky are enrolling as well.
“Our future in physical therapy is really bright,” Hauser said. “There is a large aging population. Baby boomers are living longer and want to be healthier and active longer.”
According to Hauser, however, the need for physical therapists as projected by national statistics won’t be met until the 2030s or 2040s.
“There’s a huge need for physical therapists in Appalachia and it’s very difficult to recruit,” Hauser said. “Hopefully this new program can help change that.”
Though Hauser makes success look easy, it has been far from that for her as a woman in the business world. She shared a time in which her dreams of opening a practice of her own seemed so far away.
“I had a dream of opening my own practice. It was in the late ‘70s; I was a female with a three year old and a child on the way. My husband was in law school and I couldn’t find a bank that would loan me $5,000 to help my business get started,” Hauser said.
After much time had passed, a banker from Barbourville called her.
“His name was Jerry Carey. I treated his wife, who was a dear patient of mine,” Hauser said. “I, of course, went to meet with him.”
She explained to Mr. Carey she believed she could be successful.
“He said to me, ‘I am going to give you that bank loan,’” Hauser recounted. “That one man believed in me. He believed I could do it and if it hadn’t been for him and his willingness to take a chance... I am forever grateful.”
Dr. Hauser shared what she would tell a younger version of herself or any other woman pursuing a career in business or physical therapy.
“You can achieve your dreams,” Hauser said. “No matter the stumbling blocks that seem to come your way, you can achieve your dreams.”
In addition to having the University’s physical therapy school named after her, Hauser also received the 2023 Excellence in Leadership Award from the University of the Cumberlands.
UC President Dr. Larry L. Cockrum expressed his thoughts on her career.
“Dr. Connie Hauser is a trailblazer and an outstanding role model for women in entrepreneurship,” Cockrum said. “She was one of the first PTs to go into private practice in Kentucky...”
Hauser was shocked with the honors recently presented to her from the University.
“I never worked for all these honors. I just wanted the physical therapist program to be here,” Hauser said. “I have been involved in physical therapy in many different ways over the years but my first love has always been the patients and the communities. This is a blessing to me that we can do this in our own community and we have students in the program and enrolling that hopefully will have a passion for the people too.”
