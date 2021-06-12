Hailey Richardson, a senior at University of the Cumberlands, has received the Mavis F. Broome Memorial Scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The Scholarship was established in 2017 by the family of the late Mavis Broome, a beloved wife, mother, and teacher. She taught elementary and special education in McCreary County for 27 years and taught evening special education courses at University of the Cumberlands (then Cumberland College) for approximately 10 of those years, sometimes teaching on weekends. Her husband, Dr. John Broome, taught at Cumberlands from 1966 – 1999 and continues to live in Williamsburg. Their three daughters, who all work at the University, graduated from Cumberlands and married fellow Cumberlands alumni.
The scholarship is awarded annually to a junior or senior at Cumberlands studying special education who is from Whitley, McCreary, Knox, Laurel, or Bell County. The hope is that the scholarship helps encourage more students to pursue their passion of teaching.
Richardson, who is from Williamsburg, Kentucky, is a middle school education major with emphases in special education and social studies. She is a member of the Education Club and the JV softball team.
“I chose to pursue education because I’ve had several educators who truly impacted my life for the better. Once I saw their impact, I knew I wanted to be that person for others,” Richardson said. “I chose middle school because that life stage is challenging for some students, and I have always been interested in history, so I chose that emphasis. I’m hoping my passion for the subject spills over and helps my students get excited about it! After shadowing a special education class and hearing how natural it was for some of the kids to speak derogatorily about themselves, I decided to add a special education emphasis. I want to help, guide, and encourage these students.”
Following graduation, Richardson hopes to become a social studies or special education teacher. Later on, her goal is to pursue a master’s degree in guidance counseling.
She said, “I am truly thankful to the donors for this scholarship, which is helping give me the opportunity to pursue my passion of teaching! Thank you!”
