LONDON — After a two-week jury trial, a man that was pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin was found guilty of murder in federal court on Wednesday.
Patrick Baker, 43, had been found guilty in 2017 in Knox County Circuit Court, following a three-day trial. In that trial, he was charged with the 2014 murder of Donald Mills but the jury found him guilty of the lesser charges of reckless homicide, first-degree robbery, and impersonating a peace officer
On Tuesday, the jury of nine men and three women began deliberation but after about two and a half hours asked to recess until Wednesday morning. The jury was told to be at the courthouse at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday and deliberated about four more hours until the jury delivered the verdict in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky in London.
The federal case came after Baker served only two years of his 19-year sentence when during his last days in office, Gov. Bevin pardoned Baker on Dec. 6, 2019 writing, "Patrick Baker is a man who has made a series of unwise decisions in his adult life. His drug addiction resulted in his association with people that in turn led to his arrest, prosecution and conviction of murder."
Baker was then arrested again by United States Marshals on Monday, May 31, of this year — nearly 18 months after being pardoned. The newest federal indictment against Baker charged him with murder during a drug trafficking offense for the fatal shooting of Mills.
Following the pardon, the Courier Journal reported that on July 26, 2018, then Governor Bevin attended a campaign fundraiser at the Corbin home of Eric and Kathryn Baker, Baker's brother and sister-in-law, where they were able to raise over $21,000 for the former governor’s campaign. They also reported that Corbin-based businessman Terry Forcht had written a letter in August 2018 and a note on June 4, 2019, requesting Bevin pardon Baker.
According to the Courier Journal, in his note dated June 4, 2019, Forcht wrote, “I would like to renew my recommendation for him to receive a Gubernatorial Pardon. I continue to follow his story and feel he would be a good candidate. I know his family and still feel he has turned his life around."
This story will be updated.
