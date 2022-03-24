WILLIAMSBURG — Over four years after the fatal shootings and nearly a month after jury selection for the trial began, Paul Brock was found guilty on all charges against him by a Whitley County jury Thursday evening.
The jury deliberated for just over four hours before returning the verdict.
The charges against Brock included:
Count one - the murder of Mary Jackson;
Count two - the murder of Tiffany Myers;
Count three - the murder of Aaron Byers;
Count four - fetal homicide; and
Count five - tampering with physical evidence.
Brock, 41, of Corbin was accused of killing Jackson, 74, her pregnant granddaughter, Myers, 33, and Myers’ husband, Byers, 45. The bodies of Jackson and Myers were found at their Ellison Street residence in Corbin on February 17, 2018. It was determined that they had been shot to death. Byers’ body was found Feb. 19, 2018 in a shallow grave in a wooded area owned by Brock off Corinth Cemetery Road.
Testimony began March 14 with prosecution saying Brock killed all three, while the defense argued Byers killed the two women and Brock killed Byers in self-defense.
Jury selection began on March 1.
This was the second attempt at a jury trial. In September 2021, Brock was scheduled to have his case heard by a jury. As prosecutors and defense attorneys worked their way through the jury selection process, Brock accepted a plea deal at the 11th hour from the Commonwealth that would have seen him serve 70 years.
On October 13, 2021, when Brock was to be formally sentenced, he withdrew his plea with defense attorney Andrea Kendall noting it was discovered her client was not eligible for the charge of first-degree persistent felony offender and that was why they were not moving forward with the sentencing proceeding.
The jury will reconvene Tuesday to decide sentencing. The death penalty would be the highest form of punishment in this case, but the jury will be told the range of sentencing available on Tuesday.
More will be added to this story later.
