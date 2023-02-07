WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Board of Education met Thursday to swear in their newest member, though she wasn’t the one initially intended.
After a brief executive session, board chair Brenda Hill made the motion to appoint Paula Grubb, Title IX/Student Employment Coordinator for Union, to fill the 3rd District seat vacated in late December when Malorie Cooper moved from the district.
Hill’s motion was seconded by District 2 member Brenda Rose and approved unanimously with members Kenny Carr and J.E. Jones joining their yes votes.
It was the second such vote in just a week, after retired teacher Kelly Bryant was forced to turn down her appointment last Tuesday.
Bryant, who had yet to be sworn, was discovered to have a conflict of interest after, according to a Whitley County Schools statement, “a review of daily operations of the school districts and statutes pertaining to board members” which revealed that the district routinely makes purchases from a business in which Bryant’s husband is part owner.
Bryant and Grubb had been the only two District 3 citizens to apply for the post, and board members had noted in the Jan. 26 meeting that both applicants had given outstanding interviews. Rather than start the selection process over from scratch, the board met again last Thursday to appoint Grubb.
“The most important qualifications for school board member are passion and dedication to the students of Whitley County,” Hill said in making her motion. “When the student is given the opportunity to succeed, the Whitley County School District and our community succeed. Paula Grubb possesses those essential qualifications. Her knowledge of Title IX requirements and higher education will be an immeasurable benefit to the students of Whitley County.”
Following the vote, board attorney Tim Crawford administered the two oaths of office as the state requires to Grubb.
With Grubb duly sworn, Hill officially welcomed her to the board as she took her new seat. Grubb then had the honor of making the motion to adjourn the meeting.
After the meeting, Grubb told reporters she had long considered a run at the school board and wants to be a part of the district’s success.
“I look forward to being able to fill the position on the board and keep helping the district grow,” Grubb, who graduated from Whitley County High School, said. “I look forward to seeing what all can be done in the future.”
