CORBIN — A long-awaited moment for Corbin Tourism has finally arrived.
Director Maggy Monhollen shared the news with board members at Tuesday night’s Tourism and Convention Commission meeting that the Farmers Market Pavilion is a go.
“When I was at the Kentucky State Fair working, representing Corbin Tourism, I received an email from the USDA that our full environmental report was approved and we are approved to break ground,” Monhollen explained.
This project is made possible by the Agriculture Development Board with over $100,000 in state funding; $100,000 from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture; $1,500 in Whitley County funds, as well as Hometown Bank pledging $250,000 and Corbin Tourism pledging $100,000.
The farmers market pavilion has been a highly-anticipated project the tourism commission has been working on since late 2020. The U-shaped pavilion will sit in the tourism lot across the street from Sanders Park.
The facility will include extra storage space, men’s and women’s restrooms and multiple washing stations, as well as vehicle bays to allow farmers to park and sell items from the back of their vehicles.
In a January meeting, the commission awarded the bid for the project to HWC Enterprises in the amount of $555,000.
Corbin Tourism will host a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, September 27, at noon at the Farmers Market Pavilion site, located at 200 North Main Street in Corbin. The public is welcomed to attend.
“We are so grateful for the partnership with Hometown Bank towards creating something that will not only enhance downtown Corbin, but that will serve people for generations to come,” said Monhollen. “I am thrilled that we are finally moving forward!”
