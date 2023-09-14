CORBIN — The third planned competition to send a local chef to the World Food Championships has been canceled for the year.
After two competitions geared toward local restaurants in March and June, the Grill & Chill competition set for this weekend had been intended for anyone with talent at the grill but has been canceled due to lack of participation.
Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director for Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, noted that the Golden Ticket opportunity still awaits for next year’s WFC with a later grilling competition that will be scheduled around May.
“We wanted to give the winner a proper amount of time to prepare for their special competition, which is why we are planning on rescheduling it for the spring. Hopefully this will give local restaurants more time to plan to partake in this community event,” explained Monhollen.
In other news, the tourism commission met in regular session on Tuesday.
The finishing touches on the new Farmers Market Pavilion are underway, but it being completed before Octoberfest on October 14 is in question.
As the holiday season enters full swing, Corbin can expect snowflake lights on utility poles welcoming visitors with holiday cheer this among a festive display at one of the city’s welcoming entrances, as well as lights around the new pavilion.
The holiday splendor, provided via Celebration Lighting, will cost Corbin $42,150 in hopes of spreading some Christmas cheer this season.
However, the tourism board is already looking ahead for when the pavilion project is complete. They are looking to invest in projects that can benefit the Corbin area, as they had a total of $994,233 cash in the bank, with plans in the near future to amend the budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.