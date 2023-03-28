BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments against 18 individuals last Friday, including one against a Gray man facing attempted murder charges.
Timothy Joe Hollin, 22 of Gray, has been indicted on two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and second-degree persistent felony offender in connection to the January 25 incident.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department reported at the time that Lieutenant Sam Mullins, Sergeant Bobby Jones, Deputy Jeremiah Williamson and Deputy Mike Taylor all responded to the scene, where the investigation determined that a verbal argument between two men led to shots being fired.
Both males fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival. Hollin was arrested on January 30.
Detective Drew Wilson is in charge of the investigation. Kentucky State Police Post 10 and Barbourville Police Department assisted at the scene.
Other indictments returned for March include:
• Christopher Sanders Smith, 57, Corbin — leaving the scene of an accident; three counts of first-degree assault; two counts of second-degree assault; reckless driving; failure to yield right of way; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; operating a motor vehicle without an operator’s license; driving without a license.
• Daniel Ray Dean, 34, Artemus — third-degree assault; first-degree fleeing or evading police; first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree disorderly conduct; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; resisting arrest; second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Nathan Alan McQueen, 30, Corbin — two counts of second-degree assault.
• William St. John, 63, Williamsburg — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, first offense; second-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to wear a seat belt; first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Brian Monroe Phipps, 52, Corbin — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; failure to signal; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, first offense.
• Jeremy Ray Davidson, 34, Corbin — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone) in an improper container, first offense.
• Brian Thomas Ash, 23, West Virginia: first-degree stalking; prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities; third-degree assault of a peace officer; first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Lori Ann Havelka, 42, Gray — first-degree possession of a controlled substance; first-degree promoting contraband; tampering with physical evidence; public intoxication; illegal possession of a legend drug, first offense.
• Larry Hutton, 65, Gray — first-degree promoting contraband; tampering with physical evidence; public intoxication; possession of marijuana; second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Martin Havelka, 46, Gray — operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; failure to signal.
• Renee Michelle Lamastus AKA (also known as) Renee Miller, Renee Michael, Renee Hilton, 44, Bowling Green — receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more; first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Dewayne Darrell Stanley, 59, Cynthiana — receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more; speeding; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense; first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Gary Mills, 51, Scalf — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Tammy Cox AKA Tammy Cox Johnson, 50, Cannon — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first degree.
• Clinton Dewayne Roark, 45, Bimble — possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Jeffery Dewayne Mills, 38, Girdler — theft of mail matter; first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Russell Laws, 54, Barbourville — reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; failure to wear a seat belt.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. Under Kentucky law, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
