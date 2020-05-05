FRANKFORT - During his daily press conference Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 625 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. 309 of those new cases are from the Green River Correctional facility alone.
“We tested all thousand plus people who are incarcerated there, or who are working there, or who are on contract coming in to the facility,” said Gov. Beshear.
According to Secretary J. Michael Brown from the Governor’s Executive Cabinet, Green River Correctional facility saw its first positive test on March 25. The first positive test belonged to a staff member at the facility. On March 28 two other staff members reported positive tests.
“Exactly 30 days ago we had our first inmate case, it came back April 5” explained Brown. “Last week with out concentrated testing we were able now to have a total of 1,029 total people tested at that facility.”
Brown said the state were still awaiting the results of 52 tests.
“We almost have a complete snapshot of the situation at Green River, which allows us to go ahead and truly plan for how to address that population down there,” he said.
Brown explained that along with temperature checks, heavy sanitizing and cleaning measures, Green River would be splitting its population into three sections to help curb the spread of the disease. There would be a section of the prison designated for those who have tested positive. There are separate sections of the facility designated for those who have tested negative but who have had exposure to those who have tested positive, and those who tested negative with no direct exposure to those who have tested positive respectively. There will also be a designated section for those who have tested negative, but are medically vulnerable as well.
“Again, it’s a lot of positives, but we are going to see more positives as we go out and we test everybody in a long term care facility, which is what we are going to eventually do,” said Gov. Beshear. “And any other correctional facility that we go into, we’re going to see this too,” he continued.
The 625 new cases brings the state’s total to 5,822 cases, with one of those cases being a probable case, and not lab confirmed.
Gov. Beshear also announced 14 new deaths related to the coronavirus Tuesday. The 14 new deaths brings the state’s total to 275, which include one probable death that has not been lab confirmed.
“These are 14 individuals who are loved, who are special, who are important, and who are Kentuckians,” Beshear said. “The loss of these 14 is a loss to all of us. We’re getting to the point where everybody knows somebody, or has a connection to somebody that we’ve lost. That’s what we’re dealing with. I know it’s happened to me, and it’s happened to so many of you out there,” he continued. “So you know that each individual is more than an age, and a gender, and a county but that’s information that we report each day.”
Those who passed away Tuesday were 63-year-old female in Jefferson County, a 69-year-old female in Jefferson County, a 96-year-old female in Kenton County, an 88-year-old female in Kenton County, an 86-year-old female in Kenton County, a 77-year-old male in Hopkins County, an 89-year-old female in Boone County, a 94-year-old male from Kenton County, a 59-year-old female in Jackson County, a 91-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 79-year-old male in Boone County, an 85-year-old male in Henderson County, a 70-year-old female in Jackson County, and a 35-year-old male in Jefferson County.
Gov. Beshear also announced a new testing site Tuesday. The new site is in Pike County at the Pikeville Medical Center. The site will be open from Tuesday-Friday and will only test 70 people per day. For more information on the state’s testing throughout the commonwealth, visit kycovid19.gov.
As of Tuesday, Gov. Beshear was able to confirm 61,013 test had been conducted in Kentucky. Although, he also said the state was going back to review that total, because officials weren’t sure that they had received all of the negative test results from around the state.
“We don’t believe we have had all of the negatives reported to us,” he explained. “We don’t now get information on them. But we believe on the number of tests we know that we’ve been sending out, that we’re not getting the full number of total tested coming back into us. I believe that number is higher.”
Gov. Beshear also reported that as of Tuesday, 2,058 Kentuckians had recovered from COVID-19. 1,603 Kentuckians have ever been hospitalized because of the virus, 347 are still hospitalized. There have been 685 Kentuckians admitted into intensive care due the coronavirus, 189 are still in intensive care.
Josh Benton of the Education & Workforce Development Cabinet provided a brief update on the state’s unemployment claims.
Those Kentuckians receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) may see a drop in the amount of weekly benefits they receive by the end of this week. That’s because as Benton explained it, the US Department of Labor has lowered the benefit amount from $180 per week to $176 per week.
“However, the good news in that scenario is that individuals now on PUA will be able to submit their earnings from the previous year,” said Benton. “That is going to allow us to do a monetary determination on those benefits, and in more cases than not, it’s going to increase their benefit amount above that $176 a week.”
Benton said updates and information on what individuals on PUA need to do next will be on the state’s unemployment website by the end of the week.
Benton also announced that by the end of the week, Kentucky’s employers will be ale to report return to work dates for their employees. To do so, employers need to visit kewes.ky.gov.
There are exceptions to those return to work dates, according to Benton. An employee is exempted from the return to work dates if they are caring for a dependent in which there are currently no dependent care facilities open. If an individual is in an at-risk category they are also exempted from the return to work dates.
“They will be able when they request their payments to say that they can not return because of those issues,” explained Benton. “They will self-certify and that will be added to their file.”
