FRANKFORT - On Monday Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 87 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, and five new deaths, with one probable case and death related to the coronavirus.
With the 87 new cases, Kentucky sees its total number of cases rise to 4,146 cases.
“This is the lowest number I think we’ve had maybe even in a couple of weeks,” the Governor said. “Or certainly one of the lower numbers. Again, we can’t read too much into that, because of the reporting,” he explained. “Unless we have a really large jump in the next couple of days, on the average I think we have certainly plateaued. And my hope is, that very soon, we will be headed into our decline.”
Those who passed away were a 73-year-old male in Fayette County, an 81-year-old female in Hopkins County, an 88-year-old female in Hopkins County, and a 90-year-old female in Jefferson County. Gov. Beshear said the probable case and death was a 62-year-old male in Jefferson County.
“While any new death is tragic, and it’s unacceptable, because we want to make sure we do everything we can to save everybody,” said Gov. Beshear. “The fewer the numbers the better. We know this virus is going to take people from us, it already has, but the fewer every single day, we ought to feel like it’s a victory, because there are other people out there that we have helped saved,” he continued.
Gov. Beshear reported that as of Monday evening, 48,799 tests conducted in Kentucky that have been accounted for by the state.
1,281 Kentuckians have been hospitalized due the coronavirus. 313 of those Kentuckians are currently hospitalized. 612 people in Kentucky have even been admitted into intensive care because of the virus, with 165 Kentuckians currently admitted.
1,521 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19 so far, according to Beshear.
Gov. Beshear, and Dr. Steven Stack, M.D. from the Kentucky Department for Public Health also outlined Kentucky’s plan for reopening Kentucky’s Healthcare system, and its phases.
Phase one of the plan began Monday, April 27. Phase one saw the reopening of non-emergent/non-urgent outpatient healthcare services including diagnostic radiology and laboratory services.
This phase includes “high-touch” settings such as physical therapy offices, and chiropractic offices. Phase one also includes “high-aerosol” settings like dentistries with enhanced aerosol mitigation proposed by their professional associates.
Phase two of the plan is scheduled to begin May 6. This phase of the plan would see outpatient/ambulatory surgery and invasive procedures resume.
Under this phase, all patients must have COVID-19 pre-procedure testing conducted per professional association guidelines consistent with KDPH guidance.
Each facility that plans to open in the phase must maintain a 14-day supply of all necessary PPE based on a projected 14-day burn rate for the entire facility.
Each facility must establish a procedure prioritization and oversight committee, if one has not already been established.
The second phase also calls for acute care hospitals to maintain at least 30% bed capacity, per facility surge plan, in both ICU and total beds for COVID-19 patients.
“So that if there’s a surge, they have capacity to handle the needs of the public,” explained Dr. Stack.
Phase three of the plan is scheduled to begin May 13, and will allow hospitals to go to 50% of their pre-COVID-19 shutdown inpatient procedures and surgeries. Phase three doesn’t add any other requirements or routines.
“On Wednesday, May 27, if we’ve had no surge, and everything is proceeding as we hope, then hospitals may go back to their own self-determination about the volume and capacity that they are able to safely operate,” said Dr. Stack on the last phase of the plan.
Gov. Beshear said that he would make an announcement Wednesday, May 11 on the first phase of other industries being able to reopen.
“And then every week thereafter for four weeks, we’re going to gradually ease some restrictions, bring some groups or some industries back online,” explained Beshear. “It gives us time to get the right compliance, restrictions, guidelines in place industry by industry, and allow it to go in a way where we gradually work up from those who might have some of the least contacts, or an area where we already have a lot of experience on what we need to do.”
