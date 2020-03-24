Gov. Andy Beshear said effective at 8 p.m. Thursday all non-life sustaining businesses must close to in-person traffic.
The order will be out on Wednesday to clarify which businesses those are.
Beshear said grocery stores, banks, drug stores, gas stations, agricultural stores, media and more will remain open. Restaurants will still be open following the restrictions already given.
Beshear made the announcement during his Tuesday afternoon press conference where he also reported 39 new cases to bring the state up to 163 cases.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.