FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
Gov. Beshear has appointed Donna Montgomery-Durham as City Commissioner for the City of Livingston, Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear has made the following appointments to the Advisory Council for Recovery Ready Communities:
- Matt Perkins of Ashland is Mayor of the City of Ashland. Mr. Perkins shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2025.
- Ray Jones of Pikeville is an attorney and Pike County Judge/Executive. Mr. Jones shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2025.
- Elizabeth Davisson of Louisville is senior vice president of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation. Mrs. Davisson shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2025.
- Larry Droege of Louisville is an attorney at Stites & Harbison PLLC. Mr. Droege shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2025.
- Dr. Daniel Corrie Shull of Louisville is a minister at Burnett Avenue Baptist Church. Dr. Shull shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2025.
- John Moberly of Crestwood is the executive director of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. Mr. Moberly shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2025.
- Dr. Ammar Almasalkhi of Louisville is a physician at Pulmonary Specialists of Louisville, PSC. Dr. Almasalkhi shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2025.
- Joel Thornbury of Pikeville is a pharmacist at Nova Pharmacy. Mr. Thornbury shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2025.
- Pam Darnall of Shepherdsville is the president and CEO of Family & Children’s Place. Mrs. Darnall shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2025.
- Stephanie Raglin of Lexington is the director of programs at the Hope Center. Ms. Raglin shall serve for a term expiring June 25, 2025.
- Gene Detherage of Morehead is an outreach and engagement specialist at The Fletcher Group. Mr. Detherage shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2025.
- Rickey Green of Jeffersontown is an entrepreneur at Action Shots Inc. Mr. Green shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2025.
- Steve Shannon of Lexington is executive director of KARP, Inc. Mr. Shannon shall serve for a term expiring June 29, 2025.
Gov. Beshear has reappointed Carmen Souder, Leigh Snell and Sherry Wilson Powers as members of the Education Professional Standards Board.
- Carmen Souder of London is a kindergarten teacher at Laurel County Schools. Mrs. Souder shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.
- Leigh Snell of Richmond is a teacher at Madison County Schools. Mrs. Snell shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.
- Sherry Wilson Powers of Lexington is dean of the College of Education at Eastern Kentucky University. Dr. Powers shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Steven Cawood, Rufus Friday and Ed Clark as members of the Kentucky Sestercentennial Commission. Gov. Beshear has also appointed Ed Clark as chair of the commission.
- Steven Cawood of Pineville is retired. Mr. Cawood shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2027.
- Rufus Friday of Richmond is executive director of the Hope Center. Mr. Friday shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2027.
- Ed Clark of Lexington is an attorney at Clark Law Office, Inc. Mr. Clark shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2027.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Stuart Lemarr and Steven Powless as members of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Advisory Committee on the Second Chance Pathways to Recovery program.
- Stuart Lemarr of Harlan is a territory business manager at Alkermes.
- Steven Powless of Paducah is the executive chairman at Computer Services, Inc.
Gov. Beshear has reappointed John Dadds as a member of the Advisory Council for Medical Assistance.
- John Dadds of Louisville is CFO of Christian Care Communities. Mr. Dadds shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 12, 2025.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Bruce Brown as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Kentucky Retirement Systems.
- Bruce Brown of Somerset is retired. He replaces John Chilton, who has resigned. Mr. Brown shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 17, 2022.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Timothy O’Hearn as a member of the Housing, Buildings and Construction Advisory Committee.
- Timothy O’Hearn of Fort Thomas is a business agent at Local Union 392 Plumbers, Pipefitters & Mechanical Equipment Service. He replaces Leonard Heuser, who has resigned. Mr. O’Hearn shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Nov. 30, 2021.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Olivia Davis as a member of the Kentucky Board of Architects.
- Olivia Davis of Lexington is a professor at the University of Kentucky. She replaces Crystal Patterson, whose term has expired. Ms. Davis shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 12, 2025.
Gov. Beshear has appointed Mark Ryles as a member of the Finance and Administration Architectural Services Selection Committee.
- Mark Ryles of Lexington is a facilities consultant for the Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative. He replaces James Cox, who has resigned. Mr. Ryles shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending March 11, 2022.
