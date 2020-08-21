Faye Marie Thomas, age 93 years, 2 months and 26 days, widow of Donald Thomas, went to be with the Lord, on Saturday August 15, 2020 from the Christian Care Center in Corbin, Ky. Faye was born on May 20, 1927, in St. Charles, in Lee County, Va. to Finley Hicks and Nola Anderson Hicks. She ma…