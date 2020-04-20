FRANKFORT - During his daily press conference Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed earlier reports saying that he had recommended that Kentucky’s schools remain closed to in-person classes for the remainder of the school year.
“I know that some of our biggest news for today shouldn’t have been a surprise,” said Beshear announcing his recommendation. “ It’s something that virtually every state is now having to do. Ohio, Indiana, even Tennessee announced it.”
Gov. Beshear reminded those watching that the decision to keep Kentucky’s schools closed aligned with the White House’s plans on reopening the country.
“As you remember, we first have to hit certain, we call them ‘benchmarks,’ but prerequisites before even entering their suggested phase one,” said the Governor. “And in their phase one, they still say that schools, and daycares, and other youth endeavors ought to be closed. So, has every healthcare professional that advised us that this is the right course of action to take.”
Beshear commended Kentucky’s superintendents across the state, saying that most of them knew this decisions was coming. He also stated that the state is asking that school districts continue their non-truadional instructional days throughout the remainder of the school semester.
“That’s very helpful for our kids,” he noted. “It gives them an outlet, and keeps them intellectually challenged.”
“To those seniors, it’s going to be a little bit harder. It doesn’t look like at this stage, we’re going to be able to have a regular in-person graduation, and certainly can’t have an in-person prom. So, what we’re looking at right now are opportunities to do this virtually, or perhaps through some type of drive-in service,” he said.
Gov. Beshear also announced 102 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. This brings the state’s total number of cases up to 3,050.
“So, we have gone above 3,000 cases,” Beshear said. “A place we always knew we’d be. In fact, we thought we would have significantly more cases by this period, but you have flattened the curve. You are passing that test of humanity, and you are protecting people.”
The 102 new cases is down compared to this past weekend’s number of cases. Beshear did announce that the state’s largest lab was closed on Sunday, so the number of new cases are not completely accurate.
“We’ll look as we get results tomorrow to see if this is balancing out on both days,” he said.
Gov. Beshear announced that as of Monday evening, 1,134 Kentuckians had recovered from COVID-19.
There have been 32,830 tests accounted for by the state, according to the Governor. 1,017 Kentuckians have been hospitalized due the coronavirus since the state first started keeping tract. 263 of those Kentuckians are currently in the hospital. 532 Kentuckians have even been admitted into intensive care because of the virus, with 147 people currently admitted.
Gov. Beshear also announced six additional Kentuckians had passed away Monday.
Those Kentuckians were a 59-year-old female in Crittenden County, a 92-year-old female in Adair County, a 64-year-old male in Jefferson County, an 85-year-old female in Hopkins County, a 62-year-old female in Jefferson County, and a 76-year-old female in Jefferson County.
With the six new deaths, Kentucky has now seen 154 people pass away due to complications from the coronavirus.
“It wasn’t that long ago that we passed 100 [deaths],” said Beshear. “That’s why our flags have been flying half staff through the last week. 154 is a milestone that nobody wanted to hit. So tomorrow, we’re going to do a presentation of wreaths in front of Lincoln here at our rotunda by KSP Honor Guard to honor these first 154 now folks that we have lost to the coronavirus, and in honor of their families as well,” he announced.
Gov. Beshear said the state would be sure to video record the ceremony, and that they would show it tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.
Gov. Beshear also had Kentucky’s Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman join him via video to update Kentuckians on unemployment claims.
Coleman said the state was continuing to process an unprecedented amount of claims. Since March 8, the state has processed twice as many claims as it did in all of 2019.
Coleman said the state’s unemployment offices are receiving 13,000 new claims everyday.
“The main point that I want to make today,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman, “Is that if you have applied for unemployment insurance, do not reapply, and do not reopen another claim.”
Coleman said that by doing so, one could slow down the time it takes to process their claim, as well as the claim’s for others. This could lead to payments being delayed, she said.
The state are continuing to work on areas of improvement, said Coleman. She announced that the state are working on reaching out to those whose two-week period to receive payment have passed.
“They are our number one focus this week in our offices,” she announced.
Coleman also said that the state was working to train an even larger number of staff to help with unemployment claims. So far, Coleman says the state has hired over 1,000 people for its call centers, upping the total number of calls they can receive from 1,200 a day to over 25,000 a day.
