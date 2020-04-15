FRANKFORT - With the voices of protestors echoing from outside the capitol, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 88 new cases, and seven new deaths related to COVID-19 during his daily press conference Wednesday.
“We do have some folks up here in Kentucky today, and everybody should be able to express their opinion, that believes that we should reopen Kentucky immediately right now,” Beshear said. “Folks, that would kill people, that would absolutely kill people,” he continued, adding “My job isn’t to make the popular decision, but the right decision, and the decision to save people’s lives.”
With the 88 new cases, and the removal of duplicates, Kentucky’s official total number of cases is 2,291.
“We know that there are at least 50 cases, 50 positives that came in today, that haven’t been imported into this number. So, we know that it is significantly higher,” explained Beshear.
With seven additional people passing away due to complications of the coronavirus, Kentucky has now seen 122 COVID-19 related deaths in total.
Those who passed away Wednesday were 93 year old female in Jefferson County, a 65 year old male whom the Governor was unable to to provide a home county, a 48 year old male in Simpson County, a 88 year old female in Jefferson County, a 93 year old female in Jefferson County, a 94 year old female in Hopkins County, and an 89 year old female in Jefferson County.
“To all the families that are out there, we care very much about you,’ said the Beshear.
28,324 Kentuckians have been tested as of Wednesday, reported the governor. 862 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
807 Kentuckians have been admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 since the state started keeping track, 412 people are currently in the hospital. 367 people have been admitted to intensive care, with 252 people currently admitted.
The governor announced the Co-Immunity Project, a new partnership between the state of Kentucky, Louisville metro government, the Christina Lee Brown Environmental Institute, and the University of Louisville.
“U of L hospital is going to be in the first stage of a unique testing regiment,” announced Beshear. “Starting with front-line healthcare workers designed to save lives, and hopefully to provide a type of test that we can get people back to work, maybe a little bit faster as we look at what the future looks like.”
The project consist of three main elements. First, is comprehensive testing centered on antibodies focusing on healthcare workers.
“They’ll test for antibodies for those that have been infected in the past, and may have developed immunity,” explained Beshear.
The second element of the project is a lab that allows officials to identify subjects with strong neutralizing antibodies, who can be chosen as donors of plasma. The plasma can be used to help treat Kentucky’s sickest patients, says Beshear.
The third element of the new project is for the state to establish a pool of high-quality donor plasma that can be used to treat patients.
Gov. Beshear announced that the team Kentucky fund has seen $1.9 million total in donations thus far. The state announced a partnership with Community Action Kentucky. The two will expand on the infrastructure already set in place by Community Action Kentucky in effectively using the funds to help as many Kentuckians as possible.
Gov. Beshear announced a continued partnership between he; the Governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine; and the Governor of Indiana, Eric Holcomb in planning on how the three states will eventually ease restrictions, and reopen the economy.
The Governor acknowledged residents of eastern Kentucky, commending the efforts of its citizens for continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while suffering power outages, and a lack of running water, after a storm tore through the region Sunday night.
“I wanted you to know I’m thinking about you,” said Gov. Beshear.
The governor reported that more than 42,000 Kentuckians in eastern Kentucky were still without power, and water. Nearly 500 Kentucky Power personnel are working to address the outages, according to Beshear.
“Your local leaders let us know that Kentucky Utility and Cumberland Valley RECC have been working nonstop with city and county officials since Sunday night,” reported Gov. Beshear. “I want to thank all of those that are working, all of the local leaders for responding in such a difficult time.”
“Let me say to those that providing leadership, and services in eastern Kentucky,” the governor continued, “And also to all those tough residents that are taking this at the same time that we are fighting the coronavirus, I appreciate you.”
