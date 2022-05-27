FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $39.3 million in federal funding for opioid response efforts and mental health services for Kentuckians. The opioid response program will receive a $35.9 million grant to combat addiction and support recovery statewide. The commonwealth will receive an additional $3.4 million for behavioral health services for victims of last December’s storms and tornadoes.
“These funds will allow us to help more Kentuckians suffering from addiction as well as help those who lived through the deadliest tornado outbreak in our history recuperate from the trauma they experienced,” Gov. Beshear said. “These have been challenging times, but Kentuckians are good people … tough people … resilient people. And these challenges cannot break us – we will overcome and rebuild together.”
The State Opioid Response (SOR) grant for $35,912,100 from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will help address opioid addiction and the overdose epidemic. The SOR program provides funding for increasing access to FDA-approved medications for the treatment of opioid addiction and for supporting prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery support services. The program also supports care for drug abuse, including for cocaine and methamphetamine. The program helps reduce overdose deaths and closes the gap in treatment needs by providing funding for evidence-based practices and supports.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Case Management Program has approved $3,429,000 to boost existing disaster assistance in areas of the state impacted by last December’s storms and tornadoes. The following 16 counties, included in the presidential disaster declaration issued Dec. 11, 2021, will be eligible for long-term recovery mental health group activities: Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) will contract with Community Action of Kentucky to manage and coordinate the program. Community Action Agencies will be contracted by Community Action of Kentucky to deliver services.
“In our work to restore and renew storm-stricken parts of our state, we have an obligation to prioritize behavioral needs and mental wellness,” said CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander. “We are pleased to be a part of this collaborative approach that will assist people who have suffered greatly.”
Storm victims will be linked to assistance with employment, home repair, financial assistance, health coverage, food assistance and more.
For more information about the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort, a part of the Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities, visit the program’s web page or call 502-782-7691.
For information about mental health assistance for storm victims, locate the county of residence on this Community Action of Kentucky map, which lists contact information.
