FRANKFORT - During his daily press conference Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 227 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,080, with 31 of those being probable cases.
“Our numbers are a little bit up, but we have had a significant number of tests that have come in today," said Beshear. “It doesn’t change my view that we have plateaued. It’ll just be part of the up and the down that we see in that plateau.”
Gov. Beshear reported that Kentucky has now tested 117,395 of its citizens.
“What we’re seeing is that our percentages are a little different in our targeted testing. That’s where we’re doing longterm care centers, where we’re doing some of the prisons, and the general population which are the drive-thru testing sites,” explained Beshear.
Kentucky’s longterm care facilities saw 20 new residents, and three additional staff test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. They also saw four new deaths who were all residents.
“Part of why we’re seeing these numbers, is that there is more testing being done now in these facilities than ever before,” Beshear said. “One questions would be, why? It’s because we have the capacity now to to be able to do that. We have the PPE to be able to do that, when at times before, that wasn’t necessarily the case.”
Beshear reported that in the last week the state was able to perform 2,209 tests just with one partnership in longterm care facilities. The state has plans to conduct 351 more tests over the next couple of days, and 2,600-3,000 additional tests next week.
“So, what we’re going to see in the short-term is probably an increase in these numbers,” said Beshear. “Though I will tell you, we are not getting as many positives as we expected in these facilities, with a few exceptions, and that’s a real blessing."
In an effort to test more Kentuckians, Gov. Beshear announced four additional testing sites will open next week through the state’s Kroger partnership. Those four new sites will be held in Richmond, Mayfield, Louisville, and Ohio County.
“Again, capacity is not going to be our problem going forward. It’s about how we deploy the test, and getting people to come in and get tested,” said Beshear.
Wednesday also marked the beginning of the state’s third phase of reopening Kentucky’s healthcare services. Hospitals in the state are now able to resume inpatient surgeries and procedures at 50% of their pre COVID-19 volumes.
Gov. Beshear also announced the appointment of Cookie Crews as the new commissioner of the Department of Corrections.
Crews began her correctional career 36 years ago as a correctional officer at the Kentucky Correctional Institute for Women. She then went on to oversee four of Kentucky’s facilities across the commonwealth. For the last eight years, Crews has served as the Health Service Administrator leading the oversight of the medical mission for the corrections department.
“So, at a time when we’re dealing with COVID-19, this is where our commissioner comes from. Eight years in dealing with health with these facilities,” said the Governor. “It’s a challenging time in Frankfort, and our correction system for so many reasons.”
“Like the rest of the world, Kentucky’s DOC has been dealing with a global pandemic,” said Crews via a video played during the press conference. “This has been challenging since we are charged with managing an incarcerated population. I have been at the forefront of our efforts, working closely with the Department for Public Health, our local health departments, as well as DOC medical departments,” she continued. “As commissioner I will continue and look forward to keeping these relationships as I believe they are crucial as we fight to reduce the spread of the virus.”
Gov. Beshear announced that as of Wednesday evening, 2,649 Kentuckians had recovered from the coronavirus. 1,035 Kentuckians have been admitted into the hospital over the virus, with 377 still admitted. There have been 784 Kentuckians admitted to intensive care, 215 are still admitted.
Gov. Beshear also reported five new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 327 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
Those who passed away include an 88-year-old female in Adair County, a 97-year-old female in Boone County, an 89-year-old female in Boone County, a 74-year-old female in Marshall County, and a 73-year-old female in Boone County.
“These are five Kentuckians taken from us by this virus,” Beshear said. “We believe that while just about everybody has some type of co-morbidities or some underlying conditions, that COVID-19 played a role in taking them from us before they should be gone.”
The Governor also announced that the 10-year old child who he had reported on earlier had been extubated Wednesday.
“That is just a really good step,” said Beshear. “When we have a 10-year old in that position in this state, and at this time, it’s almost like he’s all of our 10-year-old. Being the dad of a 10-year-old, I was very excited to see that news.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.