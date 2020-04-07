FRANKFORT - During his press conference on Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 147 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, the largest number of confirmed cases reported in a day. Kentucky now has 1,149 confirmed cases.
“Remember the last coupe of days we were talking about the fact that we thought that they were artificially low,” Beshear explained on the number of positive tests. “And that it was in part to some labs not reporting over the weekend.”
Beshear said Kentucky’s average number of new confirmed cases over the last three days is about 80 cases.
“So, what we will say today is, today is the largest number of cases that we’ve reported,” the Governor continued. “But our three day trend is actually lower than our last three day trend, and I’m not sure many places in America can say that right now.”
Gov. Beshear also announced that seven additional people have passed away as a result of COVID-19. This brings Kentucky’s total number of deaths to 65.
Those people who passed away were a 60-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 94-year-old female from Lyon County, an 85-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 70-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 42-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 72-year-old female from Lyon County, and an 83-year-old female from Adair County.
Gov. Beshear also reported the racial demographics of those Kentuckians who tested positive for COVID-19. Of the 68% of positive tests accounted for, 79.25% of individuals tested positive were Caucasian, 12% were African-American, 2.6% were Asian, and 2% were multiracial.
Dr. Steven Stack, M.D. the Commissioner for Kentucky’s Department for Public Health provided an update on the state’s testing practices.
Stack said the state have 32 hospitals partnered with the state outside of the golden triangle, with 26 hospitals being signed up and deemed ready yesterday.
“These are not in the golden triangle,” explained Dr. Stack. “By agreement with hospitals in the golden triangle, so Louisville, Lexington, northern Kentucky markets, the hospitals are the anchor facilities for those communities. So, we’re using other hospitals across the state to try to get much needed testing capacity at a much reasonable turn around time out to the rest of the state of Kentucky.”
Dr. Stack said the state is going to increase its distribution of tests throughout the state to the maximum capacity of 2,000 test, subject to swabs and testing materials. Which Stack admitted continues to be a roadblock for state officials.
“But we have the systems in place. Testing has started, and we have enough supplies on-hand to begin to gradually ramp-up testing over the first two weeks,” he said.
While Stack said the state wants to make testing available for everybody, tests being sent out now aren’t for everybody due of scarcity of resources.
Those who qualify to be tested must show symptoms of COVID-19. The first tier of people prioritized for testing are healthcare workers and first responders; Kentuckians aged 60 or older; and those currently living in a congregate setting.
The second tier of those prioritized for testing include individuals who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 who also have pre-existing medical conditions such as: asthma, COPD, diabetes, liver disease, renal failure, or compromised immunity.
“Again, the goal would be to get to the day when we have all the testing resources we need to test everybody that needs testing, and to be able to do it more liberally,” Dr. Stack said. “Right now we’re not there, so we have to deploy it to the greatest good.”
Deputy Secretary Josh Benton of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet provided some information on unemployment claims, saying the state’s goal by the end of the week is to have 1,000-1,200 people working on the call center line. This is an increase from 12 people three weeks ago.
Benton said that although the state tried to stop them from being sent out, some Kentuckians may have received denial letters concerning their benefits. Benton said to disregard those letters, and that some Kentuckians may see their first installment before receiving their approval letter. There has been no update on the additional $600/week from the federal government, says Benton.
Benton also announced that the state was able to move back the date that individuals are eligible to receive their 13-week extension.
“So for individuals who’s UI might have expired after July 1, 2019, you are going to be notified within the week about how to reopen your claim for an additional 13 weeks,” Benton explained. “That’s really good news especially for several of our communities in eastern Kentucky where the miners had lost their jobs and exhausted their benefits.”
