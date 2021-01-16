It’s easy for him, he said, because he’s lived it most of his life.
“It don’t matter to me if I’m on their front porch or at Walmart, when I meet people, I want to know where do they go to church and are they saved,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for years.”
Stewart, the pastor of Milburn Baptist Church in Carlisle and the associational mission strategist for the West Kentucky Baptist Association, is all in on the project that is dedicated to reaching every home in Kentucky with the gospel.
He’s ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. Stewart has organized multi-associational meetings to make sure churches who are on the borders between associations aren’t being left out. What he’s finding is a kinship between associational and church leaders as they map out their plan to make sure everybody is reached.
Several associational leaders, including those from West Kentucky, Blood River and Graves County, gathered this week to strategize and make sure those homes that border these associations were represented with the Gospel to Every Home project. West Union AMS Howard Atkinson couldn’t attend that meeting, but he’s in on the conversation, too, Stewart said.
It’s not about avoiding stepping on each other’s toes as much as making sure everybody is covered, Stewart said.
“What we’re doing is making sure that every church knows where we’re going,” he said. “It’s an odd situation. We have three counties involved in our association – Hickman, Fulton and Carlisle. I’m just enjoying this. We’re getting together with our maps and having a good time meeting with each other. It’s drawing us together for the cause.”
The longtime pastor said he’s always ready to make a visit and share the gospel. His association is following that leadership with about 85 percent of the churches committed to work with the initiative. “And we’re doing what we can to help the others so we can have 100 percent,” he said. “Some of them are smaller and need some help.”
The ongoing threat of COVID-19 has been a hurdle, too, he said. But there are no excuses about sharing the gospel to everyone, Stewart said.
“Some of the homes don’t want you there because of COVID,” he said. “But we’re all wearing our masks and they’re wearing a mask.”
Stewart said they are also taking out advertisements in the local newspapers to let them know “the Baptists are coming and will be in neighborhoods sharing” and that should alleviate some concerns.
“At least they’ll know we aren’t coming up there to rob them,” he said. “We’re bringing them good news, the best news.”
Stewart has been an AMS for the past three years and the pastor at Milburn for 20. He remembered another KBC initiative in 2010 called “Find It Here” where churches went into neighborhoods with the gospel.
“The difference is this one is more formally organized and associations are the primary hubs,” he said. “I have a team made up of two people from each one of the counties. We meet about every other week and coordinate everything.”
It has become a well-planned strategy for several of the associations in the far western Kentucky area, Stewart said.
“We even had a church from Tennessee and the South Fulton area reach out to us the other day asking about what we were doing,” he said. “I’m very excited about the opportunity for us to get the gospel to every home and we’re committed to doing our part.”
